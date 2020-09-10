 Feedback from September 3 and Beyond | Letters | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

September 10, 2020 News » Letters

Feedback from September 3 and Beyond 

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_soapbox1-1.png

Sept. 3 Cover Story "Interns Phone Home"
Go City Weekly interns!
@utahfilmcenter
Via Instagram

Private Eye "Farm to Fool" by John Saltas
Seriously, I'm so grateful for Saltas' perspective and open, honest and clear words that help me remember I am not the confused one in this state.
@squidvishh
via Instagram

I can't believe the rotten DABC and our state didn't put the liquor licenses on hold until [bar owners]could actually make a living.
Deanna Garcia
via Facebook

Cox = Herbert 2.0
Eric Granato
via Facebook

Cox will be a repeat of the last 10 years—not a good look for Utah.
Ron Coleman
via Facebook

Aug. 26 Review "Checking Out Chettinad" by Alex Springer
So good, and a great addition to Main Street!
Saltplatecity
via Instagram

This looks delicious
salsa.queen
via Instagram

Thank you for the suggestion. It looks great.
Suzythaifood
via Instagram

I could eat Indian food on the daily and am always excited to try a new place.
Illumeskincare
via Instagram

In Need of Stimulation
I am having a difficult time mentally, physically, emotionally and most importantly, economically. Since COVID-19, I have been unemployed. I was a freelancer in a theater production. I now rely on unemployment and spend hours applying for jobs daily.

Congress needs to distribute cash to all. It is our tax money to be utilized for situations exactly like this.

I am urging Mitt Romney to put recurring cash payments into the next stimulus package the Senate is supposed to be working on now, along with the additional $600 weekly unemployment. Congress must work across party lines and care for people.

I received one $1,200 payment. It was quickly used on monthly rent. Senators need to get it: They are rich, secure and have bailed out corporations. Maybe if they lost their job and received $425/week without any time to comprehend the crisis, they'd understand. Sen. Mitt Romney needs to vote to include recurring monthly payments in the stimulus now being negotiated.
Bonnie Jackson
Via the Internet

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

  |  

More Letters »

More by City Weekly Readers

Latest in Letters

Readers also liked…

Promotions
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation