Feedback from September 29 and Beyond 

Armenia and Azerbaijan

I am ethnically Armenian but born in Salt Lake City. I read a City Weekly article from 2020 regarding the Armenian/Azerbaijan conflict ("No More War," Nov. 4, 2020) and while I may take issue with some points, I believe in the right to a free press.

However, what is pressing on my mind is the article's main source, Faiq Safarli. In your article Safarli stated that fighting was only occurring in Karabakh lands. I am not sure if you are aware, but Azerbaijan recently attacked Armenia proper, on Armenian sovereign territory. This also comes after years of xenophobia and hatred towards Armenia and Armenians in Azerbaijan that is nothing short of a state-sanctioned policy to vilify Armenians.

To make a point, the Baykar drones that Azerbaijan got from Turkey during the 2020 war had notes like "chasing dogs" and "running like dogs" written on the drones themselves. These same drones were carbonizing Armenian soldiers to death. These drones were supplied from Turkey, the successor to the Ottoman Empire that perpetrated the 1915 Armenian genocide and created a situation in which, today, there are virtually no Armenians left in our homeland.

For what it's worth, Azerbaijan's state policy is that the 1915 Armenian genocide is fake and never occurred. This is inconsistent with reality and is akin to what Holocaust deniers do and say to delegitimize the suffering of Europe's Jewish populations during World War II.

My ethnic country is far from perfect. But we are a democracy, we have an exchange of power, and we are trying to build a free society. In Armenia, people are free to exchange ideas.

This is not the same with Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is run by a kleptocracy—for almost 20 years now—and it is so blatant that the ruler appointed his own wife to be vice president of Azerbaijan. It is also worth noting that Azerbaijan's authoritarian regime has earned the nation a score of 9 out of 100 on the annual Freedom Index (source: Freedomhouse.org and many others).

RAFFI SHAHINIAN

West Jordan

Anti-endorsement

Greetings to all my fine Utah friends and fellow readers of this fantastic independent alternative newspaper. I just wanted to remind you that Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day. I want to talk to you about Utah Sen. Mike Lee.

I know what you are thinking, and, no, I'm not supporting him. I'm not endorsing any particular candidate. In fact, quite the opposite—I'm campaigning to not support a particular candidate: Mike "Weak in the Knees" Lee.

I want to remind my fellow Utah residents that Mike Lee would sell off your public lands—and maybe his soul—to the highest bidder, in a heartbeat, if he could. Not to mention the fact that he didn't support the peaceful transfer of power and, rather, he offered help to support Trump in his weak coup attempt on Jan. 6, 2021.

At the end of the day, we all must live with the choices that we all make. So when you close that curtain and pull that lever or check the box on your mail-in ballot to make our voices heard, let your conscience be your guide.

Take a moment to gather your thoughts and then please-with-sugar-on-top and for the love of the God of your understanding, vote for anyone but Mike Lee.

LEE THATCHER

West Jordan

