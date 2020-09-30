 Feedback from September 24 and Beyond | Letters | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

September 30, 2020 News » Letters

Feedback from September 24 and Beyond 

click to enlarge news_soapbox1-1.png

RBG Cover, Sept. 24
I'd pay money for a print of this on solid paper and frame it.
@woundedbear
via Twitter

Wow. Beautiful cover. You should sell a high-res print of this cover.
@hotskillet
via Twitter

So happy you are honoring her life.
@desertgirl62
via Instagram

Mitt's Response to Trump's SCOTUS Nominee
Party precedent? The Senate GOP is really excited about the Supreme Court vacancy but has been sitting on the House's stimulus package since May as millions of Americans suffer financial devastation.
The only precedent the GOP honors is party over people. There is no honor in that, Mitt.
@petesaltas
via Twitter

As my senator, I really hoped you'd do the integrous thing again, Mitt. So disappointed.
@bjonesbrown
via Twitter

This is incredibly disappointing. The precedent set in 2016 was, "Don't confirm a Supreme Court justice in an election year. Let the people decide."
Instead, you've twisted that precedent to, "Only confirm a justice if you're in the Senate majority and can screw over your opponent."
@tburages
via Twitter

A Slippery Slope to Biden
In high school, I considered it sinful to read City Weekly because my peers told me it was liberal. I remember thumbing through it once and feeling so guilty. I guess that was the slippery slope to me voting for Joe Biden this year.
@jasonjsteinmann
via Twitter

Haiku of the Week
It's been said before
Ignorance is fixable
Stupid? Not so much
@chances_human
via Twitter

Don't Put Yourself Down
Good points made about the Utah attorney general candidates ["The Rotting Tooth," Private Eye, Sept. 17, City Weekly].

But, John, what's all this "I am fat and sluggy" stuff? You are awesome! Don't put down one of our favorite people (you) like that!
Deahna Brown
Salt Lake City

When Your Breath Is a Deadly Weapon
I can't count all the times I've heard political, business and cultural leaders urge Utahns to lead America out of the pandemic. After a very iffy beginning, Utah is presently leading the nation in the exact opposite direction, right back into the depths of the pandemic.

What a great disappointment the people must be to our leaders because of our inability to follow. What a great disappointment our leaders must be to the people because of our leaders' inability to lead.

One obvious failing in Utah's approach is our failure to educate Utahns who believe it is unconstitutional for governments to have laws regulating human behavior.

Let's make this simple. The power to make mandatory mask laws comes under the law against murder. When your breath is a deadly weapon, you don't have the freedom to use it to sicken or kill other people.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross

