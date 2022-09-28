Feedback from September 22 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

To Protect and Serve

Recently, at the Glendale Golf Course, I went to refill my water bottle and was stopped by a young, half naked, homeless lady who asked for some water. I quickly scrambled to give her my golf towel to cover herself up, and went inside to get her a water and some Coke—I figured the sugar might help.

As I went about doing this, I couldn't help but feel scared. Had someone already called the cops? If so, when they arrived, how were they going to deal with this young lady who was down on her luck and clearly in need of help—not punishment?

I felt helpless and really concerned. I gave the lady her water, $5 and my towel. I suggested she may want to leave, as the police might be coming. Clearly she needed help, but understood the potential quagmire.

My concerns about the police are well-deserved. About a month earlier, a friend of mine who was a gentle soul was blocked from boarding a plane to Canada to see his mom, who had cancer. So, deeply troubled, he went to the sixth floor of a parking garage in Orlando and threatened to jump for three hours.

Clearly, the three-hour standoff was a cry for help. No one who wants to jump waits for three hours! However, in the end he did, with the police standing there.

Our society needs a force dedicated to "serve and protect," not enforce and punish. However, being a human with compassion and consideration seems to be at a premium these days, and not only among police officers.

This leaves vulnerable groups like the homeless, mentally ill, veterans, children and the elderly in constant danger from overzealous policing.

I am ashamed to say I cannot tell you what happened to the young lady on the golf course that day. I am using my voice because I believe that we need to re-examine a simple question: What kind of world do we want to live in?

I want to live in a country where I know that when I reach out for help with an at-risk individual, I will be getting the power of the government to ensure we are going to do everything we can to help that person. To make sure they get home safely and get the help they need. To protect their needs. To use the wealth and compassion of our country to serve them and show them we care.

The fact that isn't happening already isn't OK. We all need to do better. People are counting on us.

BRENDAN RYAN

Salt Lake City

"Paving Paradise," Sept. 15 Cover Story

This highway bypass will fundamentally alter the way Heber looks.

Enough is enough—our stupid lawmakers need to be voted out. They wanted to fill in Utah Lake.

They took all the water from the Great Salt Lake, threatening our air and our lake-effect snow.

And now this? They're idiots.

Cathie Gallegos Chansamone Costanzo

Via Facebook

Care to sound off on a feature in our pages or about a local concern?

Write to comments@cityweekly.net or post your thoughts on our social media. We want to hear from you!