Feedback from September 19 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Hearts and Minds

Psychedelics are making a comeback in mainstream culture and are being posed as the beginning of a revolutionary new era of mental health treatment.

There is talk that this is the revival of the times of the 1960s hippie counterculture movement, flower power and dropping acid on a Sunday afternoon. And while some of that may be true, the current research findings on therapeutic use and benefits is shifting the conversation.

"Microdosing" is the practice of taking a small amount of psychedelics where the user does not experience any hallucinogenic effects.

This method has become a trend in the last handful of years among certain subcultures like professionals in the tech world and artistic communities, who are microdosing to improve focus, increase productivity and enhance creativity. It had become a staple in the wellness and alt-health communities as a part of mindfulness practices to improve overall life satisfaction and fulfillment.

According to Dr. Peter Grinspoon for a Harvard Medical School blog, "One recent study used a naturalistic, observational design to study 953 psilocybin microdosers compared with 180 nondosing participants for 30 days, and found 'small to medium-sized improvements in mood and mental health that were generally consistent across gender, age, and presence of mental health concerns'." Dr. Grinspoon cautioned "the jury is still out" on microdosing; others are finding that psychedelics can alter individual brain cells and help rewire the brain after a single treatment.

Psilocybin is a psychedelic compound produced by almost 200 species of mushrooms. It has shown to be useful in the treatment of depression, end-of-life anxiety, PTSD and smoking cessation. Studies have shown that individuals with treatment-resistant illnesses like depression have seen success rates of 80% or above. This is astounding when compared to the success rate of antidepressants, which is less than 50 percent.

MDMA is being used to study the effects of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy on individuals suffering from PTSD. Organizations like the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies who are doing their own studies have shown that MDMA-assisted therapy can help patients process traumatic memories and reduce PTSD symptoms. Although the research is still in the early stages, the therapeutic value is promising.

Consequentially, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted "Breakthrough Therapy" designations to substances like psilocybin and MDMA, expediting their development for therapeutic use due to their potential to offer substantial benefits over existing treatments.

There is undoubtedly a growing interest and curiosity regarding the therapeutic use of psychedelics. As research continues, it seems likely that the cultural perception will change.

There is much groundwork to be laid in terms of legalization, regulation, safety and efficacy. But with so much buzz around the benefits of psychedelics, it's hard to lead with any sort of cautious optimism. And with one in 25 Americans currently living with a mental illness, it's no surprise people are motivated to seek out these mystical-type experiences that are said to bring peace and meaningfulness to our human experience.

KIMBERLEE COOK

Salt Lake City

Care to sound off on a feature in our pages or about a local concern? Write to comments@cityweekly.net or post your thoughts on our social media. We want to hear from you!