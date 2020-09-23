 Feedback from September 17 and Beyond | Letters | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

September 23, 2020 News » Letters

Feedback from September 17 and Beyond 

click to enlarge news_soapbox1-1.png

"Meals Out of Misfortune" Part 1, Cover Story
Love Fratelli's new space. Awesome patio and all of their delicious pasta dishes. Plus, gelato to-go is a must!
@saltplatecity
via Instagram

Thank you, City Weekly, for your ongoing support of all things local. What a great asset to our community.
@fratelliutah
via Instagram

This has been such a rough year for everyone, but even harder for certain industries. I hope many can recover, and we can get our culinary world back up to par.
@brewja801
via Instagram

Feldman's Deli, Utah's only Jewish deli, famous for outstanding corned beef and pastrami, is now offering dine-in and patio dining as well as takeout and curbside pickup. Details at feldmansdeli.com.
Michael Feldman
Salt Lake City

"The Rotting Tooth" Private Eye column
[Sean Reyes] did a one-hour segment on Ancient Aliens on the History Channel while he was the sitting attorney general. I think that says enough.
@fitmindtraining
via Instagram

He gets to break the law, probably conspired to do it, too. No honor at all with Trump and Trumpers.
@drbaltazarrevolver
via Instagram

Someone once asked, "What's so funny about peace, love and understanding?" I forget who but they were clearly a genius. In addressing our AG, I'd add honor, dignity and grace.
@3363msl
via Instagram

"Pandemic-friendly Pastries" Review by Alex Springer
Thanks for the great review! It is very much appreciated!
@butteredbakeshop
via Instagram

Thank you for spreading the yummy love.
@bakinghive
via Instagram

Fore!
The West Coast is on fire, New Orleans and Puerto Rico are flattened, our cities are convulsing with civil strife, 200,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 with thousands more left with long-term medical problems, the economy is in the toilet and the only thing Donald Dumpsterfire worries about is people disparaging his precious little red baseball cap.
Question: Why did emperor Nero fiddle while Rome burned? Answer: Because golf hadn't been invented yet.
Flush the turd on Nov. 3rd!
Alan Wright
Salt Lake City

We encourage you to join the conversation. Sound off across our social media channels as well as on cityweekly.net for a chance to be featured in this section.

