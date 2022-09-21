Feedback from September 15 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

"Lizard Lee," Sept. 15 Opinion

Although I understand the metaphorical intent of Michael S. Robinson's comparison of Sen. Mike Lee to a reptile, it hardly seems fair.

After all, reptiles are beautiful and beneficial animals that make positive contributions to the environments in which they live. Therefore, comparing Lee—or any other politician—to such noble creatures is an insult to eons of adaptation and natural selection.

Lee, on the other hand, is a deluded, mouth-breathing Trump-lover who would kiss his "Captain Moroni's" traitorous orange ass on national TV if they'd let him. (Yes, Lee actually made that comparison.)

Believing himself to be the holy fulfiller of the apocryphal White Horse prophesy, Lee sucks up to Trump in the hopes of one day landing a cushy judicial appointment on the U.S. Supreme Court—or some other lofty calling—where he could impose his weird brand of draconian conservatism on a broken Constitution with unchecked impunity.

Sycophants like Lee and other Make America Great Again Trumpers (MAGATs) are a threat to democracy and the future of America. We must not let them gain the upper hand.

DAVID JENSEN

Riverton

"The Roaring (Twenty) Twenties," Sept. 15 Dine

There were many surprises in Alex Springer's latest restaurant review of Prohibition. He seemed to find this gastric bypass pub somewhat of an anomaly being situated in Murray's Fashion Place district and something new and different. Actually from his description, it sounded like a perfectly natural place for it.

Personally, I would have renamed the review Roaring (Eighty) Eighties, since Prohibition is a direct copy of the typical Chicago Lettuce Entertain You restaurant of that decade. There you had the same cute names, gargantuan portions and ridiculous prices.

I've always wondered about food critics—are they in fact gourmets, or just plain old-fashioned gluttons who masterfully sugarcoat some nightmarish orgiastic food experience with reverential descriptions. However, now I can see why Mr. Springer could not pile enough praise on that Utah specialty, funeral potatoes—the same old cheesy potato stuff on nearly every out-of-control Western (as in "civilization") table. Its name is quite appropriate, both as a bereavement meal and for the anticipated funeral of those who dine on it.

I think this "pub" could have been just a bit more authentic to Utah if they playfully embraced some of the same old Utah names that glorify all sorts of anachronistic overconsumption.

STEVE IFSHIN

Salt Lake City

