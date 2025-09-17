Feedback from September 11 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

This is Who We Are

A Utah state official said about the Charlie Kirk shooting, "This is not who we are."

Who are we kidding? This is exactly who we are.

After 50 years of progressively declining civics, law and history instruction in public schools, and one large political party not wanting to remove battlefield-style weaponry from general use in society, we are exactly this today.

Our churches have failed to effectively convince the broader society that non-violent spiritual values are important to instill in our homes, schools, cities and political parties. The unchurching of America has happened apparently because Judeo-Christian theological teachings are so disconnected from our modern understanding of life and are therefore so unattractive to youth.

We don't have the knowledge, wisdom or ethical tools available that would allow us to converse constructively, but we do have the mechanical tools available to impose our frightened or vengeful feelings on others, so that is what we do.

Politicians these days are getting into the swing of making pronouncements without presenting evidence to back themselves up.

For example, in the recent shooting of Charlie Kirk in Utah, the state's Governor hastily announced at a press conference, "This was a political assassination."

It seemed like one for sure. However, the suspect had not been apprehended yet nor anything about him known other than his visual identity.

What if the shooter was just a loner wanting to get a day of fame for doing something outrageous?

This kind of rush to judgment reminds me of our current commander in chief, who expects everyone to believe him just because he is the boss.

President Trump says the would-be immigrants he is scooping up are all hardened criminals.

Turns out, few of them are. Trump also says the Venezuelan boat he blew up was a drug boat, but did anyone inspect that boat before he blew it up?

Americans are looking at political leaders like they are God, based on faith rather than hard evidence. Not a good idea, folks.

KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY

Woods Cross

Mass Psychotherapy

From the projection of his own behaviors onto others—such as lying, violent rhetoric, radicalism, law-breaking, vengefulness, killing innocents, demonizing and threatening others, name-calling, seeing himself as a victim and more—to the ready acceptance of that by his followers (the Trumpistas), the popularity of Donald Trump's comments about the recent Charlie Kirk shooting shows that we are an entire society in need of psychological adjustment and treatment.

Sadly for us, any agreement with Trump not only undermines our institutions and brutalizes our people, it allows his grab of dictatorial power to succeed.

In fact, as he has stated, the success of his policies is the key to unity in our divided country. Of course, as we can see, Trump's success will result in division, not unity.

Wake up America! Trump's path is not where we want to go. Believing in him exposes us as an entire people in need of psychological help. In other words, we need mass psychotherapy.

CHUCK TRIPP

West Valley City

