Feedback from September 1 and Beyond 

Crime and Punishment

Tad Walch, who reports on The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for the Deseret News, recently posted an informative article on Christian views on sexual abuse reporting.

The article indicated that churches largely consider priest/penitent confessions to be confidential and even sacred but can still facilitate voluntary law-enforcement reporting.

Some studies suggest that mandatory reporting laws may not increase reporting rates by clergy and may be stressful for survivors, who in some cases would prefer having control over whether any reporting to police is done.

Moreover, honest confessions can be therapeutic for the truly penitent.

But what about the many who are not truly penitent and are just looking for a temporary penance fix? Favoring the private approach to dealing with sexual abuse amounts to favoring the moral and legal superiority of the church over the secular government.

Essentially, the argument is that the church cares more about perpetrators and victims than the government does, and better knows how to rehabilitate them.

This is exactly the approach the Catholic Church took during the Middle Ages, until it became widely apparent that the church had lost its spiritual, moral and legal moorings and that fresh alternatives were needed in societal affairs.

Most particularly, what was needed was less hierarchy/autocracy in both church and government affairs.

Churches and governments were protecting power, not people. Democracy in both church and government administration restored trust and effectiveness.

Walch presented one Catholic priest's view that mandatory reporting turns priests into police informants.

It traps penitents in a relaxed and loving private religious setting, only to ensnare them and ship them off to the devil's own realm of public sentencing.

But is the system of public judgment of criminal behavior so inept that it cannot be trusted to treat fairly both perpetrators and victims? Is not a judge a confessor as well?

KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY

Woods Cross

Public Relations Crunch

Anyone who thinks that BYU officials at the recent Duke vs BYU women's volleyball match were slow to react to racist taunts from the crowd likely knows little of the LDS church's racist history, which goes back long before 1978 (when the official policy barring Black members from priesthood and temple rites was repealed).

The faith's "white and delightsome" ideal was, of course, eventually removed from official LDS scriptures, but not apparently removed from the minds of all Latter-day Saints.

And LDS attorneys and church public relations officials are now working overtime at Temple Square, trying to keep a lid on all the members' and former members' sexual abuse lawsuits being filed all across the country.

TED OTTINGER

Taylorsville

