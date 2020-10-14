Feedback from October 8 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Go USA! A place where we can all be who we are, love who we love and believe whatever we choose to believe. Be kind. We're all just getting by here.

Can we get a Straight Pride Day/Week/Month/Year? Why do you feel the need to force feed it?

Why is City Weekly so interested in LGBTQ? Don't read the City Weekly newspaper!

"Not Just Preaching to the Choir" By Troy Williams

Troy is such a great example of what passion and relentless hard work can accomplish. What he and Equality Utah have done for our citizens is so amazing and inspiring, it makes me proud to live here and be part of their work. Cheers to the entire Equality Utah team!

"Joe Redburn Days"

Like John, I was shocked to learn of the death of pioneer gay activist Joe Redburn in the South Salt Lake homeless shelter. Thank you, John, for remembering him.



I recall a rough and tumble workingman's bar on the corner 400 West and South Temple—Ben's Railroad Exchange— that had been closed and reopened. Bruce Roberts, an old '60s activist, and I decided to check it out. The new name of the bar was The Sun, and oddly, it was packed with all men. Bruce with his long flowing blond locks, tall and handsome, was the subject of quite a bit of attention by the all-male clientele. Young hippy me, not so much. It eventually dawned on us that this was a gay bar, not something ever thought of before, and we were in it.

It was also my first introduction to Joe Redburn. He certainly inspired me when we opened Cosmic Aeroplane Books & Records on First South, next door to the Blue Mouse, and later the first location of KRCL. We had the best and only selection of gay and lesbian books to be found in the state.

Here's to you, Joe Redburn, and the proud, if not well known, legacy you have left us.

Ken Sanders

Ken Sanders Rare Books