 Feedback from October 8 and Beyond | Letters | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

October 14, 2020 News » Letters

Feedback from October 8 and Beyond 

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_soapbox1-1.png

"Pride Rides On" Oct. 8 cover
Go USA! A place where we can all be who we are, love who we love and believe whatever we choose to believe. Be kind. We're all just getting by here.
@kimbetsyfamily
via Instagram

Can we get a Straight Pride Day/Week/Month/Year? Why do you feel the need to force feed it?
David Mellen
via Facebook

Why is City Weekly so interested in LGBTQ? Don't read the City Weekly newspaper!
Steve Zervos
via Facebook

"Not Just Preaching to the Choir" By Troy Williams
Troy is such a great example of what passion and relentless hard work can accomplish. What he and Equality Utah have done for our citizens is so amazing and inspiring, it makes me proud to live here and be part of their work. Cheers to the entire Equality Utah team!
@alisonbzz
via Instagram

"Joe Redburn Days"
Private Eye, Oct. 8 column
Like John, I was shocked to learn of the death of pioneer gay activist Joe Redburn in the South Salt Lake homeless shelter. Thank you, John, for remembering him.

I recall a rough and tumble workingman's bar on the corner 400 West and South Temple—Ben's Railroad Exchange— that had been closed and reopened. Bruce Roberts, an old '60s activist, and I decided to check it out. The new name of the bar was The Sun, and oddly, it was packed with all men. Bruce with his long flowing blond locks, tall and handsome, was the subject of quite a bit of attention by the all-male clientele. Young hippy me, not so much. It eventually dawned on us that this was a gay bar, not something ever thought of before, and we were in it.

It was also my first introduction to Joe Redburn. He certainly inspired me when we opened Cosmic Aeroplane Books & Records on First South, next door to the Blue Mouse, and later the first location of KRCL. We had the best and only selection of gay and lesbian books to be found in the state.

Here's to you, Joe Redburn, and the proud, if not well known, legacy you have left us.
Ken Sanders
Ken Sanders Rare Books

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

  |  

More Letters »

More by City Weekly Readers

Latest in Letters

Readers also liked…

Promotions
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation