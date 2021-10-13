Feedback from October 7 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

"Labor Shoe ..." Oct. 7 Soap Box

First and foremost, the closure of businesses was not politically motivated. Health care is not a political subject, nor should it ever be.

Thomas Knapp thinks of people as cogs in his capitalist machine, cogs for him to exploit for his selfish business needs.

Maybe people refuse to work because employers don't respect them. Maybe people are sick of being treated as though employers own their labor. And maybe people are fed up working 40 hours a week and are still only able to "keep a roof overhead and Raman in their pantries" as Knapp so pathetically puts it.

Just because employers can milk labor from people for slave wages doesn't mean it's morally warranted.

JACOB M. STOUT

Midvale

"If These Walls..." Oct. 7 Cover Story

I can't wait to dig into this article. I've been interested in [architect Richard] Kletting for about a decade and hoping to do a series of posts about him soon as one of the Avenues' influential residents.

AVENUESSLC

via Instagram

I believe the original owner of my 1891 house rented out rooms in the Kletting-made Karrick Building at 236 S. Main. I'm pretty sure she ran brothels and was a madam in SLC and Eureka. I found an old article from the early 1900s that she was suing the landlord with this Karrick building address because he wouldn't let her advertise her rooms.

I really need to get my hands on this latest issue. Kletting is one of my favorite architects here. Shame we're losing so many of our old historical buildings for box and glass apartments. Ridiculous.

DUENDE_LOUNGE

via Instagram

"Piss Off" Sept. 30 Private Eye

So, I can only live free if I do as you say? At what point do I start wearing the Star of David arm band so you can identify me easier?

JERRY JENSEN

via Facebook

It's incredibly telling that every single anti-vaxxer seems to think literal genocide of millions of people was simply a public health campaign. You can goose step your way out now.

MIKE ZAUNER

via Facebook

I'm Jewish, and it'd be a drastically different version of history if a mandatory star was meant to preserve life instead of deny it.

I'm a father of three—I can spot a tantrum from across town. I think (people) need a responsible adult to remind them that if you eat junk food all day, you're going to get sick. The junk food is bad information; the sickness is the way you think.

ANDY FIGORSKI

via Facebook

Feel free to shove your humble opinion on vaccination up your ass. Yes, the new airport sucks, but that's what you get when the government tries to streamline things that are already operating proficiently.

PATRICK KOMAR

via Facebook

