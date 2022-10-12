Feedback from October 6 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Protect the Vote

States are scrambling across the country to assure folks about the integrity of the upcoming elections. This is a baby step in response to a gigantic effort to install a system of autocratic government where the people trust what the leader says, no matter what.

The world has seen populist dictatorship before. It happened in England about the time of the great Puritan migration to America. The group of Puritans that left England brought their senses with them to America, but the group that stayed behind lost their wits to a highly Christian dictator by the name of Oliver Cromwell.

Cromwell took away the vote from the poorest and the richest segments of English society, claiming they were too corrupt to participate. He used secret police as poll watchers in order to assure that the very righteous, middle-class Christians supporting him would win the most seats in Parliament.

It is not clear yet if the world will see another example of this kind of magic act in 2022 and 2024. This time the rich are on the side of the dictator, so watch out.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross

See No Evil

With all the new wardrobe restrictions and recommendations emanating from the recent Latter-day Saint General Conference, it would appear that young Mormon women are over-sexed and lose all self control if a young man walks by wearing a tank top or his jeans too low.

And of course—as usual—there was the usual slut-shaming of women, with extensive warnings about how the young Mormon men would also lose all control if a young woman should (Celestial Kingdom forbid!) go around with any cleavage showing or with bare shoulders or upper legs.

It's interesting to note that even with all these chaste guidelines, the Saints still rank right up there with the Catholics and Southern Baptists when it comes to sexual assault and pedophilia, as seen by the flood of charges and pending law suits.

I wonder if Mormon women will ever demonstrate against clothing dictates, as the women in Iran are doing. Will we ever see LDS women burning their garments, long skirts and long-sleeved blouses in the streets?

Ted Ottinger

Taylorsville

Form of Government

Politicians toy with the meaning of democracy,

And shout "No, we are a republic for the free."

But both have voters elect their representatives,

So let's ignore their rhetoric manipulatives.

The United States is a "precious politic"

A representative democratic republic.

Where minority rights are a priority,

With a constitution guaranteeing liberty.

But minority rights can't rule the majority,

Must respect the rights of all for our society.

Elected representatives need to have a "calling",

To preserve our "precious politic" enthralling.

We have a democracy if we can keep it,

With diversity to which our nation must commit.

GEORGE KIBILDIS

Sparta, New Jersey

