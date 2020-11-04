Feedback from October 29 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

"Stencil Me In" Oct. 29 Cover Story

They outrage more about the tiniest thing rather than actually just doing their jobs. Such snowflakes. I like how they are too humble to ask for inclusion but more than happy to complain about it.

@woundedbear

via Twitter

Great piece and great mural.

@baberainbow1

via Twitter

"Ballots Gone Postal," Oct. 29 News Feature

I got my ballot the day after they started mailing them. I spent more time this year than ever looking at all the judges, etc.

Also made sure that I filled out the correct boxes on the really important ones. Dropped it off in the mailbox outside the post office. Checked three days later, and it had already been processed.

Michael Adams

via Facebook

So, if there is a signature issue, is there any remedy? Wouldn't it make sense to scan the ballots in advance and contact the voter to have a chance to fix and prove the signature prior to counting the ballot? Why do they ask for our phone numbers and emails if they aren't going to use them?

Tom Greene

via Facebook

The Backburner Food News

Can't wait for [Ogden Restaurant Week]. I live right near and always eat on 25th Street.

@mizarphotography

via Instagram

'Necessary' Use of Force?

I wanted to suggest that Christopher Smart follow up on his excellent "Under the Gun," Oct. 22, cover story by exploring the relationship of training to standards. Police training does not exist in a vacuum; it is an extension of the guidelines and standards of the agency. It is worth noting that Salt Lake City Police Department senior officers did not write their policy manual; they contracted with a private company to do it. The company, Lexipol, markets its services by emphasizing that their products make it less likely that officers or cities will be sued for their use of force or other actions. Critics say Lexipol accomplishes this by basing their guidance on the bare legal minimum rather than consensus best practices. They intentionally incorporate language that will allow improper or questionable behavior to go unpunished.

Lexipol is the subject of "Meet the Company That Writes the Policies That Protect Cops" in the October issue of Mother Jones, which is where I learned about them.

The MJ article specifically discusses how Lexipol reacted to a use-of-force reform effort in California that was remarkably similar to the changes being implemented here (specifically regarding the transition from a "reasonable" to a "necessary" standard) by simply vaguing up the definition of "necessary." Utahns will have to be vigilant to ensure that reform here is not watered down in the same way.

Keith Alleman

via the Internet