Feedback from October 28 and Beyond 

"Yours Is Mine," Hits and Misses, Oct. 21

Katharine Biele reported on good news from Carbon County, which is moving away from dependence on coal mining. Had Biele delved deeper into the coverage, she would have found a remarkable series of articles which, taken together, could form a plan for moving toward a more sustainable Utah.

Renewables are vital in solving the climate crisis, but cannot in the near future reliably supply all the energy we need. Therefore, we will still need power plants—but, of course, fueled by natural gas, not coal.

These plants will emit carbon dioxide. So we will need to capture and reuse it— for example, to supply nutrients and heat to greenhouses for intensive tomato-growing. These higher-value crops would let farmers make more money than exporting alfalfa (and the water to grow it) to China.

As the process becomes water-efficient, we could let more water run into Great Salt Lake, where it is desperately needed. And, of course, renewables and intensive agriculture can bring new jobs in rural areas to replace those lost as mines close. Such an approach requires imagination, persistence and dedication, and coordination between many stakeholders. But it is becoming clearer and clearer that doing nothing about climate change (and rural decline) is not a viable option.

RICHARD MIDDLETON

Salt Lake City

Congress Needs Term Limits

James Polk ran for President in 1844 on a pledge to serve only one term. The citizenry at that time were well aware that term limits were necessary wherever power was involved. When Polk's party asked him to run for a second term, he reminded them of his promise and refused to run again.

Orrin Hatch, elected in a different time, quickly forgot his own concerns about the dangers of unlimited terms of power, as did his electorate. Utah returned him to Washington for 42 years, seven full Senate terms of six years each. Many similar situations exists in the U.S. House.

The founders of our nation included a provision in the Constitution to prevent exactly what has happened. They prohibited the granting of any titles of nobility. In England, a title of nobility gave an individual the right to serve for a lifetime in Parliament, just like the king served in his office. Without limits on congressional terms of office, individuals effectively have been granted titles of nobility in America. A president with the powers of a king is still a king. A senator with the longevity of a noble, is still a noble.

It is time to recognize and apply the "Nobility" clause of the U.S. Constitution, and ratify an explicit provision limiting terms of office to perhaps one or two for senators, and four or five for congressional representatives. In 1951, Americans ratified an amendment to limit the term of the presidential office so we could not have a king. We must now do the same for congressional offices.

KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY

Woods Cross

