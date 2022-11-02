Feedback from October 27 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

"Jon Jr. Making Noise," Oct. 28 Online Private Eye Column

I've read City Weekly and John Saltas' Private Eye columns for years. I generally agree with him, but this time ... I am all in!

I used to have respect for our former governor, Jon Huntsman Jr. No longer. He is just another cheap shill for the GOP, and I'm glad you have called him out. Sen. Mitt Romney politely told Mike Lee "No, thanks" on an endorsement. Former Gov. Gary Herbert also said, "No, thanks." Now Huntsman, the only viable, local GOP name, backs Mike Lee?

You will note the only thing Huntsman says, though, is that Lee is a firm constitutionalist. Huntsman does not praise him from any other angle other than perhaps "integrity." Really? This guy has taken millions from big pharma while screwing those who need pharmaceutical supplements.

Huntsman's narrow endorsement is telling in two ways. First, it is a total cop-out; and secondly, Lee is not that good of a constitutionalist. That, however, is a discussion for another time.

Lee must be running scared to dig so deep and accept such a shadowy endorsement. Thanks for your viewpoint.

KENT OVERLY

Draper

I was shaken when I saw the Huntsman commercial for Sen. Mike Lee. I view myself as an independent, but I voted for and loved Jon Huntsman Jr., thinking he was more of an independent thinker as well.

Knowing what we went through as a country—almost losing our democracy due to the lies spread by Donald Trump and Mike Lee—and now to see Huntsman support such lies and behavior. He has lost a forever fan.

BRANDI_GORDON

Via Instagram

I saw this commercial the other day, and my jaw hit the floor. Jon Huntsman Jr., you are on the wrong side of history with this one.

EMMYCLU

Via Instagram

I was gobsmacked when I saw that commercial for the first time last night. I feel like I have supported a fraud all these years. I am a Democrat but Huntsman seemed a reasonable, moderate voice for all Utahns.

Of course, he did leave us with former Gov. Gary Herbert, and that was a mess. I was one of thousands who switched parties to try and help get Huntsman back into the governor's office. I felt icky doing it and switched back immediately and now I feel like I was duped.

IDOBIDDO

Via Instagram

Dang, I used to think he was one of the reasonable GOPers. Now, he's a wing-nut.

JENNIFERKSLC

Via Instagram

Something about being Republican seems to turn decent people into trash.

AUTHALIC

Via Instagram

My respect for Jon Huntsman Jr. just nose-dived. Shame on him.

RHONDA WOODWARD

Via Facebook

Jon Huntsman Jr. lost any positive thoughts I had for him after this political commercial. Can't stand to watch it.

GERALD COLE

Via Facebook

So, you don't like Mike Lee and lean left. We get that. But comparing Mike Lee to Ted Bundy? You all are sick at City Weekly.

MORGAN HUNTSMAN

Via Instagram

