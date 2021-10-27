Feedback from October 21 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Be Afraid

Forget about Halloween, haunted houses and ghosts. It is scary to live in Utah on any given day. The state is largely ruled by older, white men who are members of a religious sect that historically has worked to keep minorities and women from attaining any real power.

Many adherents to this religious cult are devotees to Donald Trump. Through gerrymandering, liberal Democrats, who are in the majority in Salt Lake County, have very limited power. These people in control have been taught from birth to never question any of their spiritual leaders or any of the writings emanating from its headquarters.

Thus, even though Utah is somewhat progressive when compared to the former slave states, it joins with them in wanting to restrict voting rights, never supporting the Equal Rights Amendment, dragging its feet on phasing out carbon fuels, paying its teachers poorly and packing the classrooms with 40-plus students.

The state's attorney general, kept in power by the state's GOP, Mormon power structure, is a major embarrassment.

The only hope for the state is in the major influx of new younger people coming in for high-tech jobs. I encourage all these people to become registered to vote and to become politically active.

Until this happens, mostly old, white Mormon men will rule indefinitely.

TED OTTINGER

Taylorsville

"Funny Money" Oct. 21 Cover Story

Where there's money, there are sticky fingers.

MCLOVIN4545

Via Instagram

This is a big reason why I decided to support Thorn instead.

VAUGNBIGHAM

Via Instagram

So crazy! The people who read City Weekly are not supporters of [Operation Underground Railroad]. Sadly, those who live in Davis and Utah Counties will continue promoting them. They have somewhere around $25 million in the bank. Imagine what we could do with that!

TERRY H. PALMER

Via Instagram

"Ballet West: Dracula" Oct. 21 Essentials

Cool! Ballet and horror. Just like Black Swan!

SALTYBILL999

Via Instagram

Beautiful dancing. It was a lovely performance.

SHOEBRRT

Via Instagram

'Twas great! A lot of energy in the dance. Took the grandkids, 13 and 9, who really enjoyed it. It is a different story than the Bram Stoker novel, but just preview the one page summary (that doesn't give away the ending) in the program, and there's no problem following the no-narration story.

HOWARD LEMCKE

Via Facebook

"Half Measures (Dune)" Oct. 21 Film Review

Loved it. It was everything I loved about [David] Lynch's version plus fixed the problems of pacing and excessive exposition. Can't wait for Part 2.

JEREMYVOROS

Via Instagram

A masterpiece in cinema and a good Act I. I look forward to the next episode.

JODY EASTMAN

Via Facebook

