Feedback from October 20 and Beyond 

"World vs. Church," Oct. 20 Opinion

In regards to the Oct. 20 Opinion piece by Keith Burns, I think there's particular merit to Burns' point that the recent speech by LDS Church President Russell M. Nelson could exacerbate the divide between church members and nonmembers. I appreciated that writing.

But I find fault with the narrative that LDS members' anti-intellectual agenda caused them to cease and desist wearing masks. I'd urge Burns and readers to think more critically upon The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints First Presidency's own remarks, those being:

"To limit exposure to these viruses, we urge the use of face masks in public meetings whenever social distancing is not possible. To provide personal protection from such severe infections, we urge individuals to be vaccinated. Available vaccines have proven to be both safe and effective."

That's a bit of a far cry from anti-masking.

Lastly, the piece would do well to maintain a less biased tone. I support you if you're in opposition to the religion, but if you're actually concerned about the dividing of members and nonmembers, start by making greater efforts to connect with the crowd you (seemingly) are at odds with.

There's merit to the religion's anti-world views. The human can make significant strides in personal development by ridding oneself of immediate gratification—something the LDS religion emphasizes heavily.

There's good in the anti-worldly narrative. Highlight and address it to establish common ground.

ANTHONY FELLOWS

Salt Lake City

Anti-Utah? Be Pro-Lee

For those unfortunate voters who wish to see the demise of Utah—and aren't pinning their hopes on a supervolcano eruption any time soon—Mike Lee's inane ideas are the right ticket. I just wonder about those "charitable" Utahns (an oxymoron if there ever was one) who fail to see themselves as accessories to the morbidity and mortality of diabetics, the elderly, asthmatic children, victims of mass shootings and immigrants seeking a better life (from which many Utahns themselves descend, oddly enough).

As to those who clothe themselves in some sort of supernatural version of the Constitution, I would advise them to not only read it but also to read the Federalist Papers, as well as the writings of Thomas Jefferson (and, for that matter, any of the founding fathers).

STEVE IFSHIN

Salt Lake City

