 Feedback from October 15 and Beyond | Letters | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

October 21, 2020 News » Letters

Feedback from October 15 and Beyond 

click to enlarge news_soapbox1-1.png

"Tomorrow Will Be Better" Oct. 15 cover story
Absolutely riveting article. Nicely done, Ben Raskin. Glad you made it through.
@timharan
via Instagram

"Owens vs. Owens" Private Eye Oct. 15 column
Reminds me of Biden running on "Trump bad, I'm better." Where is the policy? Medicare for all, legalization of marijuana, Green New Deal, fracking ban, jobs program, an end to foreign wars, minimum wage increase ... anything? All he talks about is how bad Trump is.
@kristinmc6
via Instagram

"Joe Redburn Days" Private Eye Oct. 8 column
I knew Joe Redburn during my early days in Salt Lake. Went to The Sun a number of times—invited by Joe and loved it. Yes, Joe was a gay activist (I think he would laugh at that—but he was pretty happy); he was also a veteran and a member of the Utah Veterans for Peace.

We held meetings at The Sun during off hours, and he was a great supporter and member. I was often on his radio show debating war issues. He brought people from a different "camp" than mine, and we talked and took calls. I became friends with a few of them.

I also spent some very enjoyable times at his home when he lived on 500 East just a bit north of Harvey Milk Boulevard. I drive Harvey Milk most days to take the dog for his walk and think of a human-rights activist who was gay—now I will think of two.

Alone and homeless—not the first veteran to die that way, but what a loss—he had a spirit that made all things seem possible.
Larry Chadwick
Via the Internet

Not the End of the World
The world is not going to end if Amy Coney Barrett (ACB) becomes a Supreme Court justice, and attacking her only helps President Trump.

Let's be honest, there is nothing in the Democrats' arsenal that can stop Republicans from bulldozing ACB to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacancy. The only hope the anti-ACB crowd had was Sen. Mitt Romney's vote against confirmation.

Now, with Romney onboard, attacks on ACB's Catholicism are a trap for Joe Biden. In swing states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, Biden is ahead of Trump. Each also has a high percentage of Catholic voters. Biden needs those votes to win the Electoral College map.

The truth is Roe v Wade is not going to be overturned by ACB, or anyone else, for that matter. Notre Dame's student publication, The Observer, quoted ACB as saying (in 2013) "I think it is very unlikely at this point that the court is going to overturn Roe as curbed by [Planned Parenthood v.] Casey. The fundamental element, that the woman has a right to choose abortion, will probably stand."

Let's not try to win the battle only to lose the war.
Austin Myslinski
Salt Lake City

