Feedback from October 14 and Beyond 

Utah's Oath Keepers

A recent story in The Salt Lake Tribune revealed that one of the many people on the leaked Oath Keepers membership rolls is Brian Nielson, executive director of the Utah Department of Corrections.

Nielson strongly denies having been an Oath Keeper (a patriot group considered by the feds to be an anti-government militia), but I don't believe him. First, he is on the rolls. That's rather self-evident and rather incriminating.

Second, can Nielson be trusted? I used to report on the Sanpete County Commission for the Sanpete Messenger. Nielson attended the commission meetings since he was the Sanpete County sheriff.

Nielson was extremely secretive. At least, while I was around, he would keep information from being made known, whispering to his associates.

He was one of the few people among the many county officials who attended the meetings who would behave this way.

Third, is his alleged involvement in Oath Keepers really a surprise? Nielson worked on a rural Utah police force deep in Trump country. I'd actually be rather surprised if he wasn't an Oath Keeper. It's just unfortunate that he is a top official in the state of Utah and that he has this sort of worldview.

A lot of this issue rests on Utah Gov. Spencer Cox for making a poor appointment and favoring someone from his own backyard (Cox is from Sanpete County).

RHETT WILKINSON

Manti

"Surreal in America" Sept. 9 Opinion

While Tom Goldsmith's opinion piece about surrealness in America was written in scholarly fashion, it lacked the critical ingredient of comprehensive analysis. That is, Mr. Goldsmith only shared evidence of surrealness in the Republican Party.

Here are obvious examples of surrealism from the other side: "There is no crisis on the border"; "The $3.5 trillion spending bill has a zero price tag"; "No Americans will be left behind in Afghanistan"; "The Afghan withdrawal was an incredibly successful, humanitarian act."

And perhaps this one: "Biden is not showing signs of senility."

ALEX BENNETT

Salt Lake City

Redistricting 2021

Pretty sure the districts were drawn out last year and this is nothing but a dog and pony show. It will be so much worse.

CATHEY LUKES

Via Facebook

The last gerrymandering was horrible. I don't have the answer, but us in blue don't stand a chance the way things are here in Utah.

DEANNA GARCIA

Via Facebook

Correction: A "Good Eats" restaurant listing in the Oct. 14 issue of City Weekly included an outdated address for the Rio Grande Cafe, which is currently located at 258 S. 1300 East in Salt Lake City.

