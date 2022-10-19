Feedback from October 13 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

"Mike Lee's Baggage," Oct. 13 Private Eye

You stupid a—, John Saltas. The only thing you and your type have ever done politically is to undermine the Constitution in general, and the Bill of Rights in particular. Mike Lee is one of the very few Senators who have stood by the Constitution when the rest of the Senate was undermining it as much as possible.

You don't deserve to be a U.S. citizen. Your citizenship should be revoked.

BRIAN LEROHL

Fairview, South Dakota

"The Battle for Ballpark," Oct. 13 Cover Story

I left Ballpark due to crime and many of my neighbors have left for the same reason. I am so happy I am gone.

No more shootings, no more constant drug dealing, no more strangers frequenting your property. I can now sit on my front porch and not see constant crime being committed.

I don't say I moved away. I say I got out, because it was an escape.

BELINDA MASON FROST

Via Facebook

Ballpark is consistently ignored despite the non-stop crimes and shootings. I moved out after five months.

More of our politicians should live in the area—maybe then something would actually get done.

LEEZEETZPIE

Via Instagram

Dam Mike Lee

We all know that The Great Salt Lake is in serious trouble—a persistent drought, climate change and excessive abstractions threaten its very survival. But when serious people gather to discuss what can possibly be done, Utah Sen. Mike Lee says we just need to build more dams.

Every water engineer is taught that "dams do not create water," and that was what John Wesley Powell told Congress back in 1890, to their chagrin (there's a good article about Powell breaking the bad news at https://bit.ly/2TfssCo).

That comment alone suggests that Mike Lee hasn't a clue about what to do about solving Utah's water problems. But of course, Lee has never really been concerned with Utah. He's too busy toadying for a position in the next Trump administration—now there's a vision to frighten you this Halloween!

RICHARD MIDDLETON

Salt Lake City

Care to sound off on a feature in our pages or about a local concern? Write to comments@cityweekly.net or post your thoughts on our social media. We want to hear from you!