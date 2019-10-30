Feedback from Oct. 17 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Cover story, Oct. 17, A-Z Cocktail Guide

Dine, Oct. 17, "Deli Belly: Feldman's Deli is keeping it old school."

Cinema, Oct. 17, "The Terrible 10: Horror, slasher and just plain creepy films: We tip our witch's hat to you."

Tilting at Windmills, Pt. 2

I'm always fascinated by the strange illusory world inhabited by people like [last week's letter-writer] Michael W. Jarvis. A world with left-wing extremism but no right-wing extremism. A world of heavy social subsidies on the federal, state and local levels addressing numerous issues of a relatively select few, yet a world abjuring the "socialism" of places like Sweden and Switzerland. You know, places with large socialist entities like H&M, Ikea, Electrolux, Husqvarna, huge drug companies and any number of companies producing luxury products. You know, those impoverished countries in Western Europe where all the rich people have inexplicably disappeared of late? A world of debt incurred by one particular party and economic crises created under the watchful eye of the same, usually handed over to another routinely self-righteously scapegoated party to deal with. A world of self-sufficient people rescued continually throughout history by projects like the Transcontinental Railroad and the policies of the New Deal. A world rightly concerned about families but effectively creating a future which will cause many families on every level hardship. A world where treachery is considered a legitimate political tool. One should not only allude to Cervantes, but actually read him and learn from him about the world of illusion.

Steve Ifshin,

Salt Lake City

