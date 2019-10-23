Feedback from Oct. 10 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Cover story, Oct. 10, "Master Planners"

I'm torn, these two are very qualified for the job. Convince me.

Ricky Joe Montoya

Via Facebook

Does Utah need a county and city mayor of Salt Lake? That'll be two mayors for one city.

Christine Cohen

Via Facebook

Conscripted to Suffer

Kamala Harris appeared to score big intellectual and political points during the fourth Democratic candidate debate on Oct. 15. She asked a very pointed question in the discussion about reproductive rights, which stirred the women in the house. She asked if there had ever been a law aimed at restricting what men can do with their bodies. She said she had never gotten an answer on the question, and the male presidential debaters could not come up with one either.

Well now she's getting one. The United States has frequently had mandatory laws for male conscription into military service. One example is the Civil War, another is the Vietnam War. These laws take not just one portion of the male anatomy, but the entire body in directions men might not want to go, under pain of imprisonment if they should choose not to comply. And if they do comply, the outcome can be worse yet. These compulsory laws require that men report for duty, often with very few exceptions, deferments, or ways out. What frequently results is the maiming of their bodies and even loss of their lives.

Women, please do not think that men do not suffer in the matter of public policy specifying the use and governance of our own bodies. Public law, regardless of moral rightness or wrongness, has and probably always will, do for all genders what women today claim they alone suffer.

Robert Kimball Shinkoskey,

Woods Cross

Tilting at Windmills



Democrats tilt so far left nowadays, they joust at windmill giants, while "Rome" burns under $23 trillion in debt that they promise to exponentially increase in exchange for votes.

Michael W. Jarvis,

Salt Lake City

A Favor

It is my expectation that President Donald Trump is going to do all of us a big favor and decide some time in early-to-mid 2020 not to run for reelection, partly as a result of a downturn in the economy. When that happens, I hope that the Republicans will nominate someone of good character, such as Nikki Haley or Carly Fiorina.

Personally, I don't know what I find to be more despicable about the guy—the way that he makes fun of people's physical appearance, or the way that he views women as sex objects.

Stewart B. Epstein,

Rochester, N.Y.

We encourage you to join the conversation. Sound off across our social media channels as well as on cityweekly.net for a chance to be featured in this section.