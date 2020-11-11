Feedback from November 5 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

"Be Our Guest" Nov. 5 Cover Story

Keep in mind, folks: We [servers] don't get insurance benefits or paid sick leave. 100 percent of our livelihoods depend on your patronage.

We also need to look into [restaurant] ventilation alternatives. These situations could be remedied if fresh air were brought in and not leaving the same air to blow around.

Local businesses can use the support right now. To see which businesses have taken the "Stay Safe, Stay Open" pledge, visit business.stayopenutah.com/list

"KBYU Rising" Nov. 5 Private Eye Column

I liked John Saltas' article on KBYU. In fact, I loved it. We talk a lot about divisiveness in our world. I think the media is a large part of it. I don't think it hurts your cause at all to see the good in something from the other side. I need to do the same thing.

This is an important sentence from your article: "For me, that path led me to KBYU today, a place I'd never been."

I'm glad you went to a place you haven't been and found something good. I confess that I read City Weekly from time to time, and I often find something good (and I'm a dumb Utah County/BYU person!)

Marty Oakeson

Heber City

Pillow Hitting the Radio

Bravo! First, for giving resonance to the respite I'm feeling. I've been avoiding the TV since Monday night, but I turned it on in a nearby room Tuesday while I cooked dinner just to enjoy—from a distance—the absence of McAdams/Owens BS. I feel the pillow hitting the radio.

Second, for explaining the job of writer. Thank you. It's grunt work, but your writing voice has done its 10,000 hours, and I can count on you to say something worth my time to read. That list: growing up Greek, Bingham Canyon—all that.

Please keep meeting those Tuesday deadlines. I look forward to finding KBYU this morning.

Pam Holman

Salt Lake City

Those Were the Days

Talk about synchronicity. I've been listening to KBYU for a while now. The FM radio that used to be is gone, as in, mostly dead. KBYU is calm, refreshing and nice to listen to instead of all the political crap—and a pleasant change of pace. I've always had a soft spot for classical music.

I could suppose that's from the exposure we received way back in the day when we school kids got to go to the Tabernacle and listen to the Utah Symphony. The schools provided the tickets and a ride to Temple Square for the Saturday performances. Those were the days. Good to hear I'm not alone in listening to the KBYU.

Don Nash

Salt Lake City