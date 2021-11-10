Feedback from November 4 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

"Home Run" Nov. 4 Cover Story

Very timely on housing and bipartisanship on policy that would have real impact.

Nice going.

Love the highlight of a Republican learning about how it costs less in the long run to provide good services, and it's the right thing to do.

MICHAEL COURTNEY

via Facebook

"Come at Me, Bros" Nov. 4 Dining Review

I love reading your restaurant reviews. But going forward, I'm not so sure.

Alex [Springer]'s vulgar language really put me off. I don't think foul language really needs to be in a restaurant review. It's food!—not hanging out with your unmarried bros on the weekend.

F-bombs don't make for great journalism, and if I was Kabob Bros I would be very embarrassed.

Stay in your lane.

BRENT CARLSON

Salt Lake City

"Donut-Hole Cops" Nov. 4 Private Eye

Love the article! I feel for the hospitality workers. I am a receptionist, and I, too, have been at work every day, unable to ever work from home. I had similar experiences.

Banbury Cross is one of our favorite places to get treats. Things are different and crazy. Hang in there and know there are lots of us who appreciate those people who get up and go to work every day. Thank you!

ERIN FIRKINS

via Facebook

If the sign had simply said: "We are short-staffed, please be patient," no one would care. But the suggestion that the cause is because [workers] are taking government handouts is what people are upset about.

MOMMYTANYA

via Instagram

Having witnessed the whole world lose its mind last year while I went to work as per usual, with absolutely zero changes to my daily life, I identify closely with this sentiment.

THEO STEPHEN

via Facebook

