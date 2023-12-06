Feedback from November 30 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

"X Marks the Spot,"

Nov. 30 Soap Box

Is someone at City Weekly related to or sleeping with Thomas L. Knapp? Once again, his vapid, published op-ed fills the Soap Box.

Knapp questions the purpose of digital advertising. He sees it as having changed from selling products and services to avoiding, "at all costs, having it noticed ... near content that pisses people off." He sees these purposes as incompatible and wonders why advertisers even care about the latter.

The latter, of course, refers to advertisements displaying on pages with content that does not reflect the advertiser's values or the image it wishes to project. This is basic brand management, which advertisers have practiced since the beginning of time by controlling where their ads will appear.

Digital advertising has removed that control. With advertising as the revenue stream of the internet, Big Tech created processes to maximize it. The main ones are microtargeting, which collects and stores user data, and programmatic advertising, in which ad servers match sellers of ad space (web sites) with the highest bidders (advertisers). Matches are made in real-time between user profiles and advertisers' target profiles as users go from page to page.

Advertisers have complained about digital risks to brand safety since at least 2010, asking Big Tech to improve its algorithms and to provide controls for where ads may appear. These complaints reached crisis proportions with the proliferation of user-generated content (UGC), which started in the 2010s and exploded during the COVID pandemic.

UGC proliferated because web sites make money from advertising. The more visits to a web site, the more money. The internet today is full of misleading, inflammatory and fraudulent content because it attracts traffic. And advertisers have been subsidizing it, leading to its increasing proliferation.

Digital advertisers have since focused on brand suitability, which proactively controls where ads appear. Meanwhile, in response to global privacy regulation, programmatic advertising is evolving to privacy-first processes such as contextual marketing and telco-verified IDs. These should mitigate issues affecting advertisers in the current advertising model and increase their returns on investment.

Knapp believes advertisers are making a poor long-term business decision. The response by Big Tech and the continued exuberance of consumer spending seem to say otherwise.

KENNER SIEBUS

Murray

"Incumbent Upon," Nov. 30 News

I didn't vote for [Rocky Anderson]. He's a known workplace bully in a serious way. I've had bad bosses and refuse to support other bad bosses.

EMMYCLU

Via Instagram

Rocky would've done really great things, again, for the city. He's always been for the people.

SUPERMOCHELLA

Via Instagram

Relentless negativity and painting SLC as a horrible place was bad strategy. He deserved to lose.

NICKTSLC

Via Instagram

This is so disappointing. [Mayor Erin] Mendenhall is the perfect candidate for liberals who want to out-liberal each other. Rocky has experience with this city and state. Mendenhall has nothing but broken promises and an unsheltered crisis the likes of which Salt Lake City has never seen.

JHUFF012

Via Instagram

