November 09, 2022 News » Letters

Feedback from november 3 and Beyond 

click to enlarge news_soapbox1-1.png

"Unseen Alleys," Nov. 3 On the Street
Great story. I grew up walking down Salt Lake City's alleyways as a kid. I used to like to grab some of the fruit hanging over the fences.
CATHIE GALLEGOS CHANSAMONE COSTANZO
Via Facebook

I'm really enjoying all the artwork around Salt Lake.
SAVYFRENCHBULLDOGS
Via Instagram

"Pour 'Em, Jon," Nov. 3 Private Eye
Those TV ads with Jon Huntsman Jr. barking for Sen. Mike Lee are just disgusting. I used to like Huntsman, but no more.
MELBA CHILDS
Via Facebook

I used to respect Jon Huntsman Jr. He sold his soul—or got blackmailed?
DEANNA BISHOFF GARCIA
Via Facebook

I was screaming at the TV when I saw Huntsman's pathetic endorsement of Lee.
I actually voted for him once and changed my affiliation to do so.
I was fooled by his lies. I'm so terrified that Lee will be re-elected.
Young Utah voters, it's up to you!
JANEYUTAH
Via Instagram

Disgusted with my old self for voting for this dufus.
JOHNHOWA
Via Instagram

I believe Huntsman's endorsement actually turned off more voters for Lee since it was so nebulous.
And his voice means nothing here anymore.
At least, let's pray so.
MANGIABENE801
Via Instagram

Huntsman has always been right wing when it comes to economic issues.
And he has always endorsed Lee.
He is wrong on that, but it doesn't change the fact that he stood up for equality at a time when even most Utah Democrats didn't and when it bought him zero political points.
I give him credit.
JAMES BRAMBLE
Via Twitter

Election Predictions
[Editor's note: City Weekly went to print before polls closed on Election Day, so we put out a call for predictions from our readers. Here's what we heard.]

Democrats will keep six seats in the Utah Senate.
SEN.-ELECT NATE BLOUIN
@NateForUtah

Mike Lee: 52%
Evan McMullin: 44%
DYLAN MCDONNELL
@DylanCMcDonnell

Care to sound off on a feature in our pages or about a local concern? Write to comments@cityweekly.net or post your thoughts on our social media. We want to hear from you!

