Feedback from November 26 and Beyond 

"Calling Mr. Cox" Private Eye column for Nov. 26

Governor-elect Cox, please understand the food, beverage and entertainment communities are being crucified. If we must be closed or hampered with capacity and hours impacted, we need relief. We are the soul of Utah. Help!

@brucecorrigan

via Instagram

The government should pay for the regulations they want put in place for the bars and restaurants.

@silentswanart

via Instagram

If you are pinning your hopes on Spencer Cox, you will be severely disappointed.

Jim Ngo

via Facebook

Cox is no better than Herbert. They can both rot in hot hell.

@jctrout72

via Instagram

Better Boundaries Gives Thanks

Thanksgiving was just not the same this year. Many reluctantly gave up travel plans to join a family dinner far away or decided to forego the treasured traditional Thanksgiving dinner together here at home with family and friends. These precious gatherings always remind us of all that we have to be thankful for. But this year, because of the pandemic, it's a little harder to count our blessings.

We at Better Boundaries think there is a lot to be grateful for, and so, this is a letter to cheer you up and share with you a few things we are thankful for this season.

For my part, I am endlessly grateful for my family and friends and for my health and my home. As the days go by, all those things mean more and more to me. As someone who has worked in the trenches with the staff and volunteers at Better Boundaries, I am thankful for the incredible amount of devotion to their work they have and for all of their intelligence, creativity, and devotion (translation: long hours). We may have won in 2019 but it has taken a lot of work in 2020 to ensure that independent redistricting becomes a reality.

I am thankful to live in a country that believes voters have a right to choose their leaders and a community that is continually working to empower our citizens and achieve a more representative democracy. Following one of the most hotly contested elections in memory, I'm thankful for a commitment to come together and move our country forward.

And I am grateful for you. Better Boundaries would not exist if it were not for the support of people like you. From the very beginning, you have been with us, and we will need you in the future as the independent commission is formed and begins its work. We hope you will stay involved because you are the people who will ensure the process we have begun works.

Karen Shepherd

Former U.S. Congresswoman and Prop 4 co-chair