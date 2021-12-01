Feedback from November 25 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Woke

What is "woke" or what do you think "woke" is,

And what about this "Critical Race Theory" biz.

Societal truth is not relative,

So let's discuss and not be negative.

"Woke" is to wake up and smell the roses,

And challenge all of our subconscious "opposes."

To gaze in awe and wonder at our galaxies,

And realize that all must share in life's miseries.

To pause, reflect and with compassion be,

Inclusive for all past and present humanity.

To love thy neighbor and your enemy,

And with thy Spirit ... Country and Democracy.

To be "woke" justice demands from all of us,

For both harmony and mutual trust.

GEORGE KIBILDIS

Sparta, New Jersey

Thanks, NRA

What a great country! So easy for young kids, mainly boys, to get powerful automatic weapons, play vigilante, kill people and then run home to an adoring momma.

All of this while becoming a hero to white racists and being praised by a former U.S. president.

Boys can only dream of this glory in the U.S. and other countries where militant mobs rule.

Thanks, GOP and the NRA.

TED OTTINGER

Taylorsville

"Madam Mayor" Nov. 25 Cover Story

\Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall is the best leader in Utah.

She does what's best for the city, regardless of what the decaying members of the Utah Legislature say.

MIKE SCHMAUCH

Via Facebook

Best of Utah Corrections

In the Best of Utah 2021 issue published Nov. 18: The dessert home-delivery service Twisted Tiramisu and the karaoke-hosting Highlander Pub were referred to by their former names.

Ivy & Varley, a new restaurant and bar located in downtown SLC, was listed as two separate entities.

The web address for V&R Bakery was incorrect. It should have been vrbakingco.com.

