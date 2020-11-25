Feedback from November 19 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Best of Utah, Nov. 19

Wow, what a beautiful [cover] design. I need this framed.

@vron__801

via Instagram

Thank you for a great issue overall. An essential checklist for my winter takeout!

@mindyslc

via Instagram

Amy Donaldson ("Best All-Purpose Journo") is truly a gem of a person. Agreed with this selection, 110 percent. Go, Amy!

@_nikkijensen

via Instagram

"Best Elected Official: Rep. Ben McAdams"

This just sucks! (Editor's note: Ben McAdams just lost his re-election to Burgess Owens) Congrats, Utah County, on electing a congressman who's a conspiracist with multiple bankruptcies and owes back taxes. Party over country.

@helloquan

via Instagram

Thankful Spirits

"Best Local Spirits: Five Wives Vodka"

We love our community and are proud to stand together! Thank you for the love.

@fivewivesvodka

via Instagram

"Best Beer Selection:The Bayou"

Thanks, guys! It will take some work getting the beer list back to fighting form when this damned pandemic subsides, but we are up for it.

@utahbayou

via Instagram

"Best Unique Spirits: Holystone Distilling"

We are so humbled and happy! Many, many thanks to all of the incredibly hardworking staff at City Weekly. Not just for this, but truly for all that you do each day, week, month and year to support and celebrate our community.

@holystonedistilling

via Instagram

"Best LGBTQ Bar: The Sun Trapp"

Been here a few times with some of my gay friends, never had a bad time. Everybody there is friendly.

@tecky86

via Instagram

OK, this should be the best overall bar in Utah, regardless of patron tendencies!

@hannahscotton_

via Instagram

"Worst Utahn: Mike Lee"

I consistently sign environmental petitions that get sent to Mike Lee's office. His response is always something like: "the environment doesn't matter. What matters is capitalism and making our state prosperous." Ugh!

@kristinmc6

via Instagram

Mike Lee is such a nut bag, and that is offensive to nuts and bags.

@davidjasonson

via Instagram

City Weekly is out for blood. I wonder if they'll be my second when Mike Lee accepts my challenge to a duel.

@ariwrees

via Twitter

Private Eye, Nov. 19 column: "Best of You"

Very sad to see [those restaurants] close. We are doing our best to raise awareness in our community and get people to do weekly takeout or curbside.

@searchgrouppartners

via Instagram

Thank you, John. Supporting local is so important.

@catpalmerphotography

via Instagram

Correction: Stringham Schools, winner of Best Trade School, offers 120-hour real-estate sales agent courses. (Their Best of Utah story stated an incorrect number of hours.) The founders sold the school 12 years ago, and current owners say the school "continues to offer high-quality education with personable staff that's 'like family.'" Its home-inspection courses are offered through a nationwide sister company, American Home Inspector's Training.