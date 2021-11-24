Feedback from November 18 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

'Worst Utahn' Best of Utah 2021

I generally find the Best of Utah edition of City Weekly replete with awards specific to the bougie ecosphere of most of your readers, not to state the obvious since they nominate them. However, with Mike Lee, I think you had it wrong.

Lee is no different from your average Utahn who shares his predilection for frauds and those who perpetrate them. Think about where Lee was raised, how he was raised and where he was educated. He's just one example of the parochial misguided people who populate this state.

Personally, I find the hypocrites Spencer Cox and Jon Huntsman Jr.—both unabashed supporters of Mike Lee and Donald Trump—just as bad, if not worse. They are the "gentle" enablers. They talk a very good game, perform some perfunctory acts of decency but are essentially masters of misrepresentation and misdirection. It amazes me the number of people who fall for their platitudes.

With all of the above said, the "Worst Utahn" award should go to your Average Utahn.

STEVE IFSHIN

Salt Lake City

Tough competition. Interesting how none of Utah's federal elected officials will show their faces in Utah's capital city. The system is broken.

CHRISTIAN SCHUTZ

Via Facebook

Must have been tough picking between [Sen. Mike] Lee and [Rep. Chris] Stewart.

JOHN GUGGENHEIM

Via Facebook

Enroll at Healthcare.gov Now

As we continue to battle the ongoing waves of COVID-19, there are still thousands of Utah families who lack the protection of health care coverage. The good news is that starting Nov. 1, and lasting until Jan. 15, there is a new open enrollment period for the health insurance marketplace at healthcare.gov, with more free and low-cost plans available than ever before!

Thanks to a bipartisan congressional response to the pandemic, qualifying Utahns are saving big on health care—with a 59% drop in premiums and a massive 90% drop in deductibles. With this new financial assistance, nearly half of Utah enrollees can find a plan for $10 or less per month.

Beyond the healthcare.gov marketplace, Utahns also have free or low-cost health coverage options through our new voter-supported Medicaid expansion, in the Children's Health Insurance Program, through Premium Partnership, and more.

There is free help available navigating your options and choosing the right plan. Take Care Utah is a local nonprofit organization with a team of health access assisters standing by to assist you and your family. Our staff speak several languages and take appointments in person or virtually.

Now, more than ever, it is clear that our health is fragile, and we must protect our communities. Get covered, get vaccinated, and get the word out that help is available.

ALLISON HEFFERNAN

Co-director, Take Care Utah

West Valley City

'Best Radio Show' Best of Utah 2021

Radio from Hell has mad love for City Weekly and its readers.

GINA BARBERI

Via Instagram

