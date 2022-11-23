Feedback from november 17 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Best of Utah Issue, Nov. 17, Worst Utahn: Sen. Mike Lee

Editor's note: This is the fourth consecutive year that City Weekly readers have chosen Mike Lee as the worst human being in the Beehive State, and they had a lot to say about his continued success in the category. He may be Utah's senior senator, but he'll always be junior in our hearts.

He needs to be careful. Rep. Burgess Owens is hot on his tail for this award.

MICHELLE SAMANTHA GATLIN

He won because people in this state always vote for the person with an "R" after their name. It's just ignorant.

TRACY MILLER CLAY

Not hated enough to lose his Senate seat.

OSHUN DAYO

I vote for him every year in this category.

JENNY WOODS

And he still got reelected. We get what we deserve, and we deserve stupid again. Wake up, Utah.

SHANE LARSEN

This picture is misleading, it looks like he has a spine in it.

RYAN HERRMANN

Is Salt Lake City Weekly just a Democratic Party operative? Do they do any objective journalism?

RUSSELL CLEVELAND

Best of Utah Corrections:

When publishing a monster edition like "Best of Utah 2022" (Nov. 17), something's bound to slip through the cracks. In this issue, it was the readers' pick for Utah's Best Food Influencer! Our apologies to winner Jennifer Burns and the runners up. The category was added to our online edition and is, as follows:

Best Food Influencer on Social Media

Jennifer Burns, @jbcookinghost

With more than 3,000 cooking/entertainment TV segments under her belt, Jennifer Burns is that class act people hire to rep their brands. Her experience certainly shines through in her Instagram feed. Can you say "production values"? Not content to post "food porn," Burns creates images and videos that are works of art, accompanied by the perfect musical snippet to match the mood. She proves that being an influencer is not only about the number of followers you have—it's about impact. The cookbook author, TV creator, producer and spokesperson is "working it" whether in front of TV camera or as an emcee at a gala. Her IG reflects her professionalism: It's top drawer. hostjenniferburns.com

2. @slcfoodie

3. @saltplatecity

We used the incorrect post-nominal letters to refer to our Best Veterinarian, Dr. Robert Bagley, and runners up Lynette Sakellariou with Neighborhood Veterinary Care and Kanda Hazelwood with Mountain View Animal Hospital. The letters for all three should have been DVM, short for Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.

Additionally, in describing this year's Best Elected Official, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, we mischaracterized the duration of her administration. Mendenhall will soon complete her third year as mayor, after her election in 2019. In that time, she has overseen the planting of 3,000 new trees on the city's west side.

