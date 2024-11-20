 Feedback from November 14 and Beyond | Letters | Salt Lake City Weekly
Support the Free Press | Facts matter. Truth matters. Journalism matters
Salt Lake City Weekly has been Utah's source of independent news and in-depth journalism since 1984. Donate today to ensure the legacy continues.

November 20, 2024 News » Letters

Feedback from November 14 and Beyond 

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
click to enlarge news_soapbox1-1.png

Are You Not Entertained?
The movie Gladiator II entertains hugely. However, it does not educate people about how vengeance came to be the ruling principle of civic and international life in ancient Rome. That rogue philosophy resulted from the drying up of Rome's system of civics education and from the unregulated accumulation of money and power.

Yes, characters in the two Gladiator movies have a "dream of Rome" as it once was. But there is no hint of how or why democracy happens in the real world of history. The two movies are full of throat-slashing violence, mutated baboons and man-eating sharks—the kind of stuff that makes rich producers richer and poor people poorer.

If it were put in a modern context, Gladiator II would be about a young Muslim in Gaza whose family was killed, thus radicalizing him during America's puppet war there. He comes to America to exact revenge on the political establishment that harmed his family.

Because we are so busy being entertained with the low-life elements of an ancient culture, we are learning nothing about how to avoid reliving Rome's history in America.
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross

Best of Utah 2024
Imagine being 53 years old and saying something is "based." [Worst Utahn Mike Lee] log off and go spend some time with your wife, dude.
xanderbrickey
Via Instagram

If I were a betting person who would bet on MAGA sports/politics, I'd place money on old Based Mike Lee to get a SCOTUS nomination from the Orange One (or his successor, Vance).
catherestill
Via Instagram

Can we launch all 3 [Worst Utahn] finalists into the sun please?
Rendernegative
Via Instagram

City Weekly is already the Best of Utah.
TACOSDONRAFA_MILLCREEK
Via Instagram

Y'all are a bunch of POS bozos.
MINUTEAFTER8
Via Instagram

Man. City Weekly has really gone to shit. Pure clownery.
STEPHEN HEBER RUSHTON
Via Facebook

I love to see the bike speaker guy made the [Best Utahn] list! Even if his music wakes me up on Thursday nights.
CJSPAYER
Via Instagram

Erin Mendenhall to Mitt Romney [in Best Elected Official] is wild, LOL.
PUNKROCKMAYORSLC
Via Instagram

You really missed with the Made-Up Controversy category. The displacement of communities is not something to be flippant or callous about.
STEPHMVEG
Via Instagram

"Stamp Acts," Nov. 14 Hits & Misses
Everyone should have an easy way to vote. Mail-in voting is best for seniors. I heard about long lines at the polls.
JEFF MYERS
Via Facebook

Care to sound off on a feature in our pages or about a local concern? Write to comments@cityweekly.net or post your thoughts on our social media. We want to hear from you!

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite

Tags:

  |  

More Letters »

More by City Weekly Readers

Latest in Letters

···

© 2024 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation