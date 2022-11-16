Feedback from november 10 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Life Exaggerated

During the lead up to the 2022 midterm elections, many Utahns indulged themselves with the conceit that if the state sent a second independent-minded senator to Washington, D.C., the two would be powerbrokers ruling the American political scene. This idea of Utah having a special destiny is not new.

It is a sad fact that Utah's pioneer founders were drummed out of New York, Ohio, Illinois and Missouri, before finally resorting to the last remaining, un-surveyed piece of desert dirt. Utahns have been playing self-esteem catch-up ever since, mostly by overstating their accomplishments and the state's value as an example to the world.

To build upon its college football quarterback fame, its momentary professional basketball ascendency and the state's successful Winter Olympics gig in 2002, Utah bestowed upon itself the "Life Elevated" brand in 2005, bragging about its peerless business climate, the safety of its streets and neighborhoods and the morality of its people. In the process, it deftly downplayed its low salary and minimum wage scales, its household opioid and street fentanyl epidemics and porn addiction/sexual abuse among church-going elders.

One wonders when Utah's civic leaders will ever adopt a humbler tone and admit faults instead of covering up or doubling down on them—to try and earn respect on a more realistic footing. A good place to start? Cool the jets on the idea that "It's all good, but we are better."

KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY

Woods Cross

"Home Away From Home," Nov. 10 News Feature

So, a $3,200 commitment in the first year alone, just for the "privilege" of membership in [Edison House]? I suppose if you're a tech exec who can charge it on your company card or an entrepreneur who can afford to take the tax writeoff, this might be a good investment in time and money. Too bad the hoi polloi won't be allowed past the door, though.

ANNOUNCERGUY

Via Instagram

I know some people who are working two jobs in order to barely get by right now, and a place like this is opening? I have a feeling that within one and a half years, it will be closing.

JESSACA MARIE NEBEKER

Via Facebook

Edison House makes perfect sense for a city with extreme homelessness and outrageous housing costs.

JUJUHERNANDEZ

Via Instagram

Let's gather some folks in need and crowdfund their $3,200 commitment and see how fast they get denied.

BURRITOSANDSNOW

Via Instagram

How's the view of people freezing in tents, forced out of their homes to make way for all the luxury being built here?

RAMENBANKS

Via Instagram

Roll back 50 years and you have the Salt Lake Athletic Club. When do we get the Terrace and Zephyr back?

JOE STEWART

Via Facebook

A diverse membership ... of people who can afford to buy in at $500 and pay $200 a month.

JAMES CURNEAL

Via Facebook

It's a glitzy hetero bathhouse.

LISIATE WOLFGRAMM

Via Facebook

