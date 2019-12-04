Feedback from Nov. 21 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Cover story, Nov. 21, "The Kids Are Not Alright"

I know what would help—an inland port!

Brittney Hemingway

Fine the shit out of those rolling coal assholes.

Heath Berry

What's funny and sad, is that a lot of policies that would be considered democratic, are actually popular among most people when they are a direct ballot measure. In Utah, we voted for medical marijuana, expansion of Medicaid, and balanced redistricting processes. Yet we are still considered a red state ... it's like people are at odds with their own interests. You'll run into people who vote red but don't want their social security or welfare benefits taken away. Fucking weird. Most people would probably want clean air, clean energy, and so forth ... yet Republicans in Congress overall don't seem to want to do shit about it.

Blaine Lafreniere

We are on the doorstep of our usual winter inversion season, and the forecast predicts inversion to begin next week. The timing of City Weekly's lead article is spot on in regards to our air pollution problem.

@UtahPhysicians

We locals are used to [inversion], and go about our days as usual, but maybe we shouldn't. Poor air quality is an issue that affects us all, and individual actions by people like you and me have the biggest impact. Sitting in a lecture hall at the University of Utah, my classmate wheezes through her breath. She just went to the doctor and they told her she has to take steroids for her asthma. After class she tells me that her asthma has only gotten worse, especially during the winter months. Air pollution is not only a problem for people with respiratory issues but also for the elderly, children and any resident living within the bounds of the air polluted valley—which is most of us.

If this still doesn't concern you, let me tell you something that might. Particulate Matter 2.5. This is just one of the hazardous pollutants emitted from automobiles, small businesses and commercial industries in Utah, and it is so microscopic that it can get deep into our lungs and bloodstreams. This leads to adverse effects like shortness of breath, irregular heartbeat and even premature death by aggravating respiratory and cardiovascular issues. According to the American Heart Association, "between 1,000 and 2,000 Utahns die prematurely annually because of air pollution." For the sake of our health and environment, we must take action.

Start by carpooling, biking or taking public transportation. If you want to take a larger step, invest in a fuel-efficient vehicle. And please, if anything, stop idling! In our homes we can buy energy efficient light bulbs and appliances, replace 2-stroke with 4-stroke engine snowblowers, use natural gas instead of wood stoves and fireplaces and buy less solvent-laden products. Finally, let's continue to advocate for the clean air we deserve. Stay aware and up to date on air quality forecasts and helpful tips at the Utah Department of Environmental Quality website. Although winter air pollution seems like an expected annual occurrence, this does not have to be the case. It starts with looking out the window and knowing that what we see can be changed by our individual efforts.

Kaila Balch,

Salt Lake City

Dine, Nov. 21, "Putting the 'Fun' in Funeral Potatoes"

They're to die for!

Paul McGill

Self-regulation

Ben McAdams' bill that passed, and protects people cheated by financial fraud, fails to consider people who have been cheated by members of his own profession: lawyers.

Mark Faux

Online news post, Nov. 14, City councilmembers deliberate over the fate of the historic downtown Utah Theater

I would love to see the Utah Theater restored, however, my property taxes go up by 15% every year. When will it ever end?

Brett Elzey

People donated gofundme for Notre Dame in France for $1 billion Euros & America took $8.9 billion away from French banks ... Why don't we cover Salt Lake City with $3,000 apartment developers ... Sincerely, Moda.

Christine Cohen

If it's torn down then it should be affordable housing along with The Road Home. No more office buildings or luxury apartments.

Judy Jackson

Where, exactly, would the funding come from to save it? Also, what purpose would it serve? There's already the Capitol Theatre and Eccles.

Alexander Churchward

If it is structurally sound then restore it, if not then repurpose the property with something else that will benefit the entire community as the theater did.

Scout Miller

Save it! I believe they can do it if they want. Quit destroying Salt Lake City history.

Helen Buzianis

It's time to let go. It's a disaster, it's expensive, there is no parking to support the building and we have an abundance of theaters.

Alisia Wixom Kesler

I agree with James [Rogers, District 1 councilman]. To keep that building in downtown the way it is, is completely irresponsible. Rebuild it, save the important pieces, but use the footprint to come up with a better solution.

Andrei Malyuchik

