Feedback from My 4 and Beyond 

Lead by Example

Is the city of Palo Alto putting religion-infused Salt Lake City to shame for its lack of creative effort to prevent homelessness? For two years now, this California city has empowered churches to provide safe parking for so-called "vehicle dwellers," impoverished folks who live in their cars.

These people are just one step away from homeless tent life on the streets, but are often seriously looking for work. ("More churches step up to provide safe parking for the unhoused," Palo Alto Online, April 26). Churches in Palo Alto apply to the city, clear their participation with the neighborhood and provide toilets, handwashing and garbage cans, in addition to free parking. People stay anywhere from several days to several weeks and even several months.

I wonder if churches in Utah's larger towns and cities could be doing more than just preaching salvation. Maybe it's time to provide some?

KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY

Woods Cross

Save Our Wide Streets

The Beckerites and bicyclists have ruined Brigham Young's wide boulevards. I propose two solutions to improve safety.

First, make all streets in the downtown area one-way travel—even-numbered streets running north and west, odd-numbered streets running south and east). Second, get rid of all mid-street crosswalks that are not signaled. Out-of-town drivers do not expect them, as they are unique to Salt Lake.

G. PETE HOGELIN

Sandy

"Beerhive State," March 16 Beer Nerd

Salt Flats Brewing's Save the Lake Pilsner is an admirable effort. The brewers certainly can't match the hubris of the Utah Legislature. However, the brewers should simply use the name of "Slager" for their new brew. It doesn't get stuck on the tongue like "Save the Lake."

Then again, getting stuck on the tongue just might have been the Salt Flats plan all along.

DON NASH

Mesquite, Nevada

City Guide Corrections

I noticed that you named Columbus Center Library as an attraction in the latest City Guide. However, there is no longer a library at this location—it is currently a community center.

Meanwhile, we have a new beautiful library in South Salt Lake down the street from the old library. It's located where Granite High School used to be and is called Granite Library (3331 S. 500 East). I am a children's librarian there.

There is a beautiful new Create Space at this library that's great for artists! (Other libraries in the county have Create Spaces—Kearns and Daybreak, for example).

Amanda paige

South Salt Lake

In "Mapping Utah's Literary Landscape," it incorrectly states that Paisley Rekdal's intention was to delve into the history behind the transcontinental railroad through a poem "that had been carved on the walls of Ellis Island Immigration Station during the Chinese Exclusion Act."

Chinese workers were actually detained at the Angel Island Immigration Station, which was established in 1910 in San Francisco. Some consider Angel Island as the "Ellis Island of the West," which may be the error made by the author of the article.

LI li

Midvale

Editor's note: You're correct. Rekdal's quote about the immigration station was in reference to Angel Island, not Ellis. Apologies to readers for our transcription error.