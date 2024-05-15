Feedback from May 9 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Save Abravanel

When I was interviewed for the Sept. 19, 2019, issue of City Weekly on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of opening concerts at Abravanel Hall (originally called Symphony Hall), I couldn't have imagined that in only five years time, the edifice would need "re-imagining," let alone that the thought of its demolition could be entertained by parties seeking to create a "sports, entertainment, culture and convention district."

And proponents speak of a "sustainable" entertainment district at that, as Smith Entertainment Group's Michael Maughn suggested at the May 8 Salt Lake City Council work meeting during SEG's presentation.

What could be less sustainable than the demolition of a building that has stood for only a little more than two generations? A building that has served the needs of the city, the county and the state, that has provided a home for a full-time professional orchestra—which, let's face it, was one of the only things "major league" in Salt Lake when it was built— and has provided joy to both adults and children for nearly half a century? This building simply must be saved.

Don't take my word for it—though I was a member of the Utah Symphony at the very first concerts in September 1979 and worked there for the next 44 years until my retirement—read the Deseret News' Richard Eyre, who passionately recalled the efforts of an entire community to conceive, plan and execute a home for Maurice Abravanel's beloved orchestra.

Maintenance? Yes. Repairs? Yes. But, a final curtain? Absolutely not!

JAMIE ALLYN

Millcreek

Finding Votes

Eleven thousand seven hundred eighty,

Will forever be remembered in our history.

Just find "one vote" more to declare Georgia victory!

And free our nation from election "fraud" misery!

A defeated president on a telephone call,

Pleading and threatening our democracy to appall.

A grand jury RICO indictment justice to implore,

Which the Supreme Court's immunity review does ignore.

Free and peaceful elections our nation's foundation,

By, for and of the people the determination.

No authoritarian dictator for you and me,

A fundamental principle of democracy.

I know what I heard and saw as being obvious,

But if not in trial or court then justice is at risk.

GEORGE KIBILDIS

Sparta, New Jersey

"Post Hoc," May 3

online news

Editor's note: readers react to the opening of the Post District, a mixed-use housing and commercial development near the freeway entrances to Salt Lake City.

All "districts" in Salt Lake City amount to two blocks.

ULLA LA

Via Facebook

Hurray! Go-go gadget "Gentrification"!

TREVOR DIMON

Via Facebook

