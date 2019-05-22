Feedback from May 9 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Cover story, May 9 "Still Great?"

Ummmmm ... maybe wait until this year's record run-off is complete before you start with the Great Salt Lake water level.

@scotchsnob

Via Twitter

The Great Salt Lake is not going to last forever. It was a sea, remember?

Mannie Lugo

Via Facebook

We don't need a stupid lake. We need more room for urban sprawl.

Dave Caldwell

Via Facebook

Many discount the Great Salt Lake, but if you know me, you know I love it with my whole heart!

Chaucie Brooke Wakefield

Via Facebook

The Great Salt Lake is a terminal lake—a lake with no outlets, meaning that our water planning figures heavily in its future as a lake. Save a lake. Save wildlife. Save time ... kill your lawn.

Dustin Clark

Via Facebook

Know what would be a good thing to implement? Lawn tax. The larger square-footage of lawn, the higher the tax. Added incentive: Lower taxes for people who xeriscape or turn lawns into edible gardens.

Additional rebates of cash for people who kill their lawns and invest in xeriscaping.

Kari Taylor Schreck

Via Facebook

Nah. We just need to stop penalizing people for not having lawns, stop subsidizing water so much above a certain volume per billing cycle, and let it sort itself out. Right now, there are a lot of places in the valley where you can be fined for choosing not to have a large lawn. That's ludicrous.

Dustin Clark

Via Facebook

Opinion, May 9, "The Higher Law"

Who knows where the voice of prophecy will come from? It's an old LDS belief that in the last days the "Constitution will hang by a thread" and that "it will be saved by the Elders of the Church." Some members of the church have also observed that those same elders could well be part of that Constitutional wearing-away. But now, like a voice crying from the Salt Flats comes [author] Michael S. Robinson Sr.'s call for those elders to follow the teachings of their prophets and practice what they preach! Who woulda thunk it?

R. Mark Read

Via CW comments

Michael,

I liked your column. The most honest thing that I have read in a long time.

Keiven Gatton,

The Avenues

To the Editor:

The concept of "False Consciousness" (a way of thinking that prevents a person from perceiving how their society actually works) appears to be rampant all over the planet relative to how popular right-wing populism has become and how people have been suckered into falling for this nonsense. It's as if people who look different from "us" are what's wrong in the world as opposed to what really is wrong in the world—the grossly unequal distribution of income, wealth and power.

It amazes me how people in our country are given a basically free public school education through high school and yet turn out to be unaware of who really has their best interests at heart and who does not and what's going on politically in the U.S.—that the top 1-5% run the country and manipulate the rest of us into believing that what is in their economic interest is also what is best for the other 95-99% of us. Even the so-called liberal-progressive news media fall for this (CNN and MSNBC) as they are obsessed with Trump-bashing and ignore the struggles and problems of the lower- and middle- classes to survive and pay their bills.

The truth is that a lower- or middle- class American voting for a conservative-Republican is like a chicken voting for Colonel Sanders.

Sincerely,

Stewart B. Epstein,

Rochester, N.Y.

