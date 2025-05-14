Feedback from May 8 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

"One for the Books,"

May 8 Cover Story

Kudos to Wes Long for attempting to write the history of indie bookselling in Salt Lake City. Of course, that can't be done in two pages! It's long been an interest of mine, and I learned things about my trade I didn't know.

I have my own vivid memories from childhood of haunting downtown bookshops and antique stores, including those of Sam Weller, Gene Wilson and Johann Bekker. And I'd like to give a shout out to the Marshall clan—Earl, Earl Jr., and third-generation bookseller Peter Marshall, who runs Utah Book and Magazine on Main Street to this day.

Other haunts of my youth include The Open Book and The Yarrow in the avenues, Golden Braid downtown, Central Book Exchange in Sugar House, Round Records and Bound Books and the Black and White Bookstore at 9th & 9th, A Serious Scholar, Marginalia, Fifth World Books and others I've forgotten. And finally, a shout out to all the new and currently operating indie bookshops in SLC. Booksellers come and go, but the printed word in book form will never die.

KEN SANDERS

Salt Lake City

Pope Donald

The president recently joked that he wants to be the next Pope. Remember, he also joked about being a dictator on "day one." That turned out not to be a joke—his joke about the papacy is not a joke either.

A dictator cannot really be a full-fledged dictator without control of all the institutions and agencies of society. Donald Trump sees the church—both the Protestant and Catholic wings—as impediments to total power because of separation of church and state.

Separation means separate powers and lines of authority. Trump wants to erase the distance between church and state just like the tyrant King Henry VIII did in England. Henry declared himself above the church and established a precedent still alive today, whereby the King of England appoints the Archbishop of Canterbury, the highest non-royalty position in the Church of England.

Trump has that in mind for America as well. He might first have to create an established church here like Henry did in England. Not a problem for this president, who is every bit as ambitious as Henry.

KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY

Woods Cross

"Banner Yet Wave," May 7 Online

Imagine living such a pathetic life that a rainbow flag makes you this upset.

I guess it makes sense—those same people wanna see the genitals of those of us represented by these flags.

TAMMIE SANDERSON

Via Facebook

SLC an island of reason in a desert of intolerance. Nice work Salt Lake!

BRUCE QUAYLE

Via Facebook

I wish my husband and I lived in Salt Lake City proper instead of these sad suburbs.

I have so much respect for the mayor there, and the energy in the city is a lot more positive.

CAIO MORAES REGO

Via Facebook

