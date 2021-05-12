Feedback from May 6 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

"Teardown for What? "May 6 cover story

Unless you want to live somewhere small that stays small, then, sure, you don't need to build, and things will simultaneously be affordable.

Guess what? Salt Lake City is experiencing success. That is, people wanting to move here. And guess what? Supply and demand are real.

Adam Isom

There needs to be more housing. That's the only way the price of rent will get under control.

It's crazy how people want low rent, but, at the same time, are unwilling to do what it takes to get there: Increase the supply.

Blaine Lafreniere

The majority of the new housing is luxury—a very expensive cement box with no parking. Landlords are selling rentals to select developers and raising rents astronomically.

The mayor and city council keep raising utility rates to pay for development and infrastructure—spending millions to attract "young, wealthy techies"—using other fees for new development or select areas, passing out cash incentives and long-term tax credits, and so much more.

Cathey Lukes

There is no affordable housing. Rents went up 65% in four years in Utah. Nobody's wages did. There are tent cities all over downtown.

The Avenues is not the place to build what they are building. Period.

@m.leith_photo_

COVID Verse 1 Coronavirus Masque

For those patriots who don't want to wear a mask,

There are many benefits if they would just ask.

The coronavirus doesn't give us a pass,

But we know wearing one is a pain in the a—.

The mask camouflages snotty runny noses,

And those long dark protruding hair exposes.

Bad breath and ugly missing front teeth gaps,

And covers all chin hairs and hacking cough mishaps.

To spit a whopper in a crowd and no one sees,

And crumbs falling from food does not displease.

Then with scowl and frown you swear out loud,

Such expletives are mumbled and keep you proud.

Believe RIGHTly now the mask was from Heaven sent,

So start wearing one for God's sake and self-repent.

COVID Verse 2: Coronavirus Variants

On the brink of strategic victory,

But coronavirus tactics cause anxiety.

Attack with a multitude of variants,

The UK, Brazil and African miscreants.

This war the vaccines would winningly command,

And with health protocols illness countermand.

But these variants have cohort saboteurs,

No mask, no distance human provocateurs.

This virus and human alliance paradox,

Such phenomena in life are unorthodox.

Both struggling against each other to defeat,

While seeking victory in unwitting retreat.

"Divide and conquer" but to win or lose?

Such wisdom only for The Spiritual Muse.

Bill Kibildis

Bill Kibildis