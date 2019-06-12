Feedback from May 30 and Beyond 

Cover story, May 30,
The Pride Issue
News, May 30, "Not Enough," Suicide among queer Mormons has deep roots and many demand more change than the church's exclusion policy reversal.
Kristen [Nicole Cardon, author], I knew Berta, too. Because of her great loss, I wrote a letter and it was published in the Standard-Examiner last year. Because of it, many feel Berta had much to do with softening the hearts of Mormon leaders.
The last conversation I had with a dear friend before I learned of her suicide was about how she missed going to her Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ward and how she longed to return. But was afraid, too, because she knew her bishop would be required to excommunicate her and her wife. She expressed to me how horrible she would feel to bring that shame upon her large active Latter-day Saint family. A person should not be placed in the awkward position of being forced to choose between their spouse and their church and family tradition.
I want my friend back! I wish all our LDS LGBTQ youth and young adults that died of suicides in Utah back also.
My friend was the most Christ-like person I ever knew. She took homeless people home until she had no more rooms for them. She lived Christ's teachings literally.
Cheryl Nunn
Via cityweekly.net
Online news post, May 28, "Shine Bright," Mayor, Pride Center staff, raise rainbow flag at City and County Building.
