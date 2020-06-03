 Feedback from May 28 and Beyond | Letters | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

June 03, 2020 News » Letters

Feedback from May 28 and Beyond 

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_soapbox1-1.png

Dawn
Oh, say can you see?
@imagineyourestrange
via Instagram

Life > property. Do not equate this to the violence black people are suffering in Utah and throughout the nation
@emilie.jordao
via Instagram

It's clear the People who have been unprotected by the excessive corruption in our government have had it.
@serenaholsen
via Instagram

All the tagging and broken glass are due to white boys with skateboards.
@lordjonnemort
via Instagram

What a sad world we live in today.
@my.esh.a
via Instagram

This did not solve anything.
@laceeknowlton
via Instagram

On the Protests
Why are our cities crumbling just at the point they are supposed to be opening?

Our best efforts at home, school, work, and in the public square have produced a couple generations of youth who are brash, bored, self-centered, poorly educated, constantly entertained, inexperienced, recently unemployed, and largely disheartened with what little they know about rule of law.

And what is it that they do know about American law? They know that the justice system administers the law racially, not equally, and that police have been given a license to kill with impunity.

Urban protesters don't trust moralist authority. They don't believe in the religion of their ancestors. They have been invited by business advertisers, the sports and arts worlds, political parties and the media to worship celebrities, so that's what they do.

In 2020, the rising generations are no longer rising. They have seen life cave in on them from all sides, setting off existential insecurities they see no other way of handling than with collective anarchy.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross

Forgot One for Best of Utah Body and Mind
You unfortunately forgot one of the most important body workers in Utah: Mary Phillips, certified advanced rolfer (rolfingslc.com, 801-809-2560).
Get on it quick!
Archie Phillips
Salt Lake City

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

  |  

More Letters »

More by City Weekly Readers

Latest in Letters

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Promotions
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation