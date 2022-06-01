Feedback from May 26 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

"Yippee Ki-Yay," May 19 Opinion

Ironically, I sat down to read City Weekly this morning looking for diversion from the news coverage of the Uvalde school shooting. This opinion article written by Michael S. Robinson was strangely comforting.

Who can now dispute the article's final statement: "Somehow our nation must take a bold step in creating gun laws that help reverse the attitudes of the past. It's high time to deal with easy access to guns and another generation that thinks killing's OK."

I appreciated the context of the writer's upbringing in a culture that celebrated the Wild West. The resounding focus of eliminating easy access to military assault weapons since the Sandy Hook shooting a decade ago does not mean taking guns away from citizens. I am so baffled by those supporting the gun lobby who do not want to concede this specific point.

Again, why do citizens need assault weapons? And to those in the opposing camp who prefer to focus on increased mental health services as the answer, why look at it as "either/or" and not attack the problem from both sides?

If supporters of the gun lobby insist on their Second Amendment rights without limits, perhaps supply all elementary students with hand guns so they can protect themselves. Ridiculous argument? Not any more ridiculous than free and easy access to guns/assault weapons by psychotic 18 year-olds over and over again.

Thank you for publishing this very centered, thoughtful and credible perspective on one of our nation's most humiliating, disturbing cultural phenomenons. I am grateful that you promote continuing the discussion so that we cannot look away as the news stories fade.

BECKY SOWARDS

Millcreek

Guns Akimbo

Since Utah is supposedly awash with tax funds, here's an idea: Allow Utah residents to pay state income taxes with an assault rifle, which go on the open market for $800-plus.

Most 18-year-old boys won't likely owe taxes, but the state could, say, offer them more than the gun is worth just to get them off the street.

Just maybe, such a boy would rather have a down payment for a car than have an assault rifle in his closet or underneath his bed.

Most 18-year-old boys are good kids. But what if that one dangerous, disturbed kid got rid of his gun? I've worked in two private schools in Salt Lake County—one in Taylorsville and one in Murray.

At both places, there were shelter-in-place orders as students were reported having guns.

Utah isn't quite as insane as Texas. But like in Texas, an 18-year-old can legally get an assault rifle. Utah is awash with both guns and 18-year-olds and—surprise! surprise!—some of these kids have emotional issues. What a violent combo!

I welcome a better plan from any Utah legislator or the governor. But wait! This could eliminate NRA campaign funds for their next campaign, something that most would never consider.

The lives of children, church goers,grocery shoppers and other would-be innocent people are just not that important to GOP politicians.

Or as I like to say: "GOP = Guns Over People."

TED OTTINGER

Taylorsville

