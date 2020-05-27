Feedback from May 21 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Alex Springer's Curry Pizza review

I think @DevinHypnosis has been raving about this place for years.

Hells, yes. The chicken tikka masala is amazing, but the Bhinda's Special is my go-to.

John Saltas' "Die, Utah, Die" column

I totally agree with John Saltas' position on the DABC's decision to eliminate "boutique" liquors from their selection. It's obvious they have no clue how to run an alcohol business and are willing to undermine the very fine distilleries and breweries we have in this state.

Those of us who have developed a nice collection of whiskies, vodkas, rums, wines, etc., are going to be left SOL.

Thanks for supporting all of us responsible drinkers.

Mike Feldman

Murray

Thanks, John! We need as much voice [as possible] on this issue!

Jeremy Ford

via cityweekly.net

These laws are a joke!

Utah liquor stores need diversity to help our economy grow.

Utah's DABC needs to get out of the liquor business altogether.

Allow the retail grocery stores to stock their shelves with the liquor that used to be in the state-run liquor outlets and whatever else might be of interest to Utahns that imbibe.

That's what states do that allow adults to be adults. Utah's stingy approach to selling liquor is simply beyond ridiculous.

Peace, John, and good article.

Donal the Apostate

via cityweekly.net

Alex Springer's May 14 Sagato Bakery review

On my list of places to try.

I loved their fish and chips as well as the cheesecake!

Christine Bradley

