Feedback from May 20 and Beyond 

Unforgettable Joe Redburn

This letter is in response to John Saltas' Private Eye column from last fall titled "Joe Redburn Days." Although I am not a member of the LBGTQ+ community, I have been in full support of it since 1967, ever since a young German man whose baptismal service I conducted as an LDS missionary in Berlin subsequently confessed to me that he was gay and asked for my forgiveness.

I never knew that Joe Redburn was gay, despite his personae being so prominent during my high school and college years. But I was saddened to learn that this good man passed away alone in a local shelter. He was a true community treasure. I remember him fondly as a voice for all and can only imagine the contempt and ill will directed at him over his many years by those who claim the entitlement to judge others. That he not only persevered through it all but triumphed in many ways is a real testament to his character.

Unlike Saltas, I can only imagine what it would have been like to raise a shot of bourbon to salute him in person.

Reading the article also rekindled old memories of how taken aback I was when Henry asked for my forgiveness—as if 1. He were guilty of some major transgression and 2. That it was something that I could absolve him of!

Fortunately, when he came out back in those days, the Berliners in Neukölln were already more advanced than most of us here in Utah. They embraced him unreservedly, and he became a core member of their community as I learned when, 10 years later, I returned and attended the Sunday meetings during my time with him. Even now, more than 50 years later, he is still loved and cherished. Unlike Joe, the LDS folks in Berlin will ensure that he does not die alone.

Markus Zimmer

Sandy

La Garnacha profile, "Fork It, Let's Eat" May 13 cover story

Amazing spot with delicious food and an incredible message!

@slcfoodie

Via Instagram

Best place in the valley to find authentic Mexican food.

@qxsand_

Via Instagram

Carlos Tapia is an angel. Good karma is coming your way.

@justanotherinstagal

Via Instagram

"On Your Mark," May 20 Private Eye

Booooo! The toxic situations journalists are subjected to. We need to champion our Amy Donaldsons who thanklessly champion our communities.

@squidvishh

Via Instagram

Amy Donaldson is an incredibly strong woman and talented journalist with a crazy work ethic. Sad to see her step back.

@macfox13

Via Twitter

Thank you for this piece on her. It sucks that she had to leave because of this behavior. Also, it is so strong of her to realize she didn't need that crap before. It's not an easy choice.

sweetpjess

Via Twitter