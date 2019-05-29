Feedback from May 16 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Cover story, May 16, Summer Guide

This is awesome!

@courtneyincolor

Via Instagram

How beautiful.

Samara Perez

Via Instagram

Love it!

Terri Ledding

Via Facebook

This is great!

Dan Crane

Via Facebook

Katie Sicking

Via Instagram

Jacob Reyes

Via Instagram

Well done, City Weekly and [cover illustrator] John de Campos.

Pamela M. Olson

Via Twitter

Got mine saved in a gallon Mason jar nest to my Funk and Wagnalls Dictionary sitting on the front porch!

CJ Southworth

Via Facebook

Looks amazing!

@Tkoartworks

Via Instagram

Yasssss.

@slcfoodies

Via Instagram

It's so good!

@ramenbanks

Via Instagram

You guys are really selling out with your attempt to reach the young population.

@malhamid13

Via Twitter

I've gotta go find my copy!

@tnkumpits

Via Instagram

Just read it and it was awesome! Very well put together.

@courtneyincolor

Via Instagram

Here is a knight way ahead of his time.

Dan Crane

Via Facebook

Hopefully [authors] Kelan Lyons and Naomi Clegg never have to travel outside of Utah. Both scream parochial moron. I'm quite sure both have never walked more than 10 feet in their lives without a candy machine in sight—oh, or avocado toast.

Steve Ifshin,

Salt Lake City

Opinion, May 16, "Religious Intolerance"

Professor James Finck [Guest Opinion, May 16] tells us that "Following the death of [Joseph] Smith, the only place the Latter-day Saints could find any peace was in Utah, a land no one else wanted." Professor, does "no one" include all of the thousands of Native Americans then living in the Great Basin? Does "no one" include all of the estimated 5 million residents then living in Mexico, the nation prior to 1844 and through January 1848 possessing the land?

William Vogel,

Salt Lake City

Social media post, May 19, Who we believe will end up sitting on the Iron Throne

I'm all alone, but I just don't or can't care at all. Hope you all enjoy the end.

Michael Adams

Via Facebook

Ditto.

Jennifer Guest

Via Facebook

Ha, no one!

trick-or-treat

Via Facebook

Online news post, May 21, "'Stop the Bans' protest comes to Utah Capitol"

Maybe it's time to vote for someone else than the socialist LDS party.

Mel P. Stone

Via Facebook

How about I make my own decisions. Don't tell me what to do.

Becka Ruble

Via Facebook

I am completely against abortion unless it involves incest, rape or the safety of the mother's health at a very early stage of pregnancy, eight weeks at the very most. If you are aborting a baby when it has a heartbeat you are murdering an innocent baby. This whole my body, my choice thing is fine, great, whatever, but don't use abortion as your form of birth control. Try an IUD, the pill or a damn condom. There are plenty of other options for birth control. If that baby has a heartbeat, then look for adoption plans for a family that can never ever biologically have their own and give them a chance to be a parent. I know I will get some backlash on my opinion, and I don't care about the negative responses.

Michelle Phelan

Via Facebook

Nobody uses abortion as a form of birth control. Also, there are already thousands of children tied up in the adoption system. Some go their entire childhood without being put into a suitable family. Adoption is not a catch-all solution.

Jason Berntson

Via Facebook

