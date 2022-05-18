Feedback from May 12 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

"Road Rage," May 12 News Story

Mayor Mendenhall is quite good at expending oxygen and producing little but carbon dioxide when it comes to pedestrian safety in Utah. I can't necessarily fault her entirely, since she is up against the self-interest and hypocrisy that characterize so many Utahns, both inside and outside of Salt Lake City. Not to mention the obsequious Salt Lake City Council, with its own little morass of absurd and/or poorly researched and unenforceable and/or unenforced ideas and projects.

The problem is the nitty-gritty, which Salt Lake City is particularly bad at addressing. For instance: Go try to cross 1700 East while on Parley's Trail, zig-zagging over a freeway and through the gas-powered portions of the street to get into Sugar House Park. One actually takes one's life in one's hands due to the diversion of traffic.

I don't think it's the Utah Department of Transportation's responsibility for making sure the crossing is safe. And even if it were, one would think the Mayor's Office would have something to say about it. At minimum, it needs a temporary hawk light—not the flashing pedestrian signs that everyone ignores and that aren't even there currently, or those ridiculous orange flags that always wind up missing in action. And maybe provide some occasional police presence, which is totally lacking except on marathon day, when all the city's police seem to magically appear on the streets.

Other examples include how there's no temporary bus stop near the new Downtown Retail Post Office near 900 South (again, possibly the UTA's responsibility but seemingly no efforts by City Hall to at least influence a minor solution to an obvious transit destination), non-remediated or poorly remediated sidewalks left over from uninspected cable-laying work and absurdities like the two-block-long "9 Line" bike trail near 9th and 9th (more puffery signage, not to mention a complete waste of tax dollars).

One could go on and on with examples, but anyone who actually walks in Salt Lake City is well aware of them.

STEVE IFSHIN

Salt Lake City

Stated Platforms

Democrats are for: addressing climate change, improving infrastructure, lowering medical costs and taxing billionaires.

Republicans are for: getting rid of Social Security, getting rid of Medicare and Medicaid, getting rid of affordable health care and taxing those making $100,000 a year and under.

JANET PIPES

Tucson, Arizona

"Magnificent Mushrooms," May 12 Cover Story

I do mushroom therapy, and I can say my day-to-day attitude has shifted. I am more focused and driven—and less burdened by trauma. You don't do it to trip. You take a mini-dose to ease the receptors in your brain and such.

WENDY HAM FOSTER

Via Facebook

This is hysterical to even think this would fly in Utah.

JANIS WALTON

Via Facebook

