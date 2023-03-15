Feedback from March 9 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

They're Afraid. I'm Terrified

I'm tired of being afraid. I was afraid to go to school as a kid and bullied for being Arab. I was afraid as a teenager for discovering who I am. I was afraid as an adult for working as a journalist. I was afraid of coming to the U.S. during a pandemic. Now, I'm getting afraid of being in Utah.

It seems like people in power can't accept that some of us are different—that we want to be accepted and respected. Here's a recap of some bills debated during the recent legislative session.

SB283 would have prohibited any diversity, equity and inclusion offices or officers at Utah's public colleges and universities.

HB451 would have banned schools from asking an applicant anything about their work to further inclusion.

HB550 would have prohibited any discussion of sexuality, sexual orientation or gender identity in schools.

Just as Salt Lake City Democratic Rep. Sandra Hollins said: "I don't know what the fear is." Are they afraid of Black people? Queer people? Immigrants? Inclusion? Because if so, I'm not afraid of what could happen to me—I'm terrified.

They tried to kill me in Venezuela—twice—because I was a protestor. I focused on my studies until I had to pack my dreams and hopes. My family ran away from Syria's dictatorship decades ago, and I did it again fleeing Venezuela's.

I'm Latino, Arab, an immigrant, a journalist and other things I can't say because I don't feel safe. I thought I would be safe here, but now I'm rethinking a lot.

Am I welcome here? Do they want us here? Or is Utah going to become a state just for white, cisgender, straight, Christian, American people?

I don't want to be afraid of the answers. I'm tired of it.

ALAN D. DULUL

Millcreek

Our Wise Lawmakers

Thank you, Rep. Jeff Stenquist, R-Draper, for protecting our youngest against the disgusting efforts of Utah educators to fill children's minds with prurient filth.

It made me realize how terrible it is that my husband's now-40-year-old and "woke" former students say he was their favorite teacher.

He taught AP American History, was a district Teacher of the Year and was second runner-up for state Teacher of the Year after losing to one of those nasty, brainwashing kindergarten teachers.

And Stenquist made me realize that, as an AP European History teacher, I had defiled the innocence of high school seniors by showing the "X-rated" paintings by European masters.

But my husband and I were nothing compared to our daughter's kindergarten teacher, who was mistakenly beloved by the Highland Park community.

We are certain this teacher is responsible for the time that our then-5-year-old daughter, while playing with our nativity scene, had Mary ask Joseph whether he wanted to have sex.

Or, wait ... maybe it was the fact that she had watched The Young and the Resltess with me while she was home sick for a week?

LORI GARDNER

Salt Lake City

Care to sound off on a feature in our pages or about a local concern? Write to comments@cityweekly.net or post your thoughts on our social media. We want to hear from you!