Feedback from March 30 and Beyond 

Regulated Militias

The Second Amendment requires a "well regulated Militia" to be gathered out of a citizenry clearly empowered to own civilian guns. It does not require the nation to legalize individual ownership of military-style weaponry and allowing unstable Americans to act like totally unregulated, one-person militias in their private lives.

Not in your wildest dreams is that what the Second Amendment is about.

Throughout most of the history of the Western world that the founders were familiar with, militia members were supplied with military-style weapons only out of public armories and only after they were mustered into action.

Do not let Republicans and the gun industry continue to pull the wool over your eyes. They are blinded by greed, ignorance, rage, power—and did I mention greed?

KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY

Woods Cross

"Cancel Hate" March 30 Opinion

Latter-day Saint leaders need to walk the walk if they are going to talk the talk.

Somewhere in the process, the church has lost its way—more interested in the money than the children of their flock and not being the shepherd that Jesus would want them to be.

TRISH MARTIN

Via Facebook

"Take a Hike," March 31 Online News

The people have spoken: Build the gondola!

VINCENT S GREEN

Via Facebook

After this winter, the Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola is 100% needed—either that or do away with tourism.

No one will be coming to wait for hours with cars running trying to get up to the cantons. There are too many other places better equipped for tourism than Utah.

MARIAFERLAND

Via Instagram

The Utah Department of Transportation ignored the safety of adjacent communities, regional plans and myriad concerns beyond the limited scope prescribed by the state Legislature, which is only concerned about increasing the revenue of the ski industry, no matter the monetary and social costs.

A perfect example of structural asymmetry—privatizing profits and socializing costs.

ERIC KRAAN

Via Facebook

The gondola makes as much sense as a monorail.

PETER J BROWN

Via Facebook

Most of the people in the state of Utah do not want the gondola and sure as heck do not want to pay for what will only benefit the ski resorts.

A smaller and smaller number of residents ski every year. Do not subsidize the ski resorts.

We are already subsidizing lazy politicians. Enough is enough.

MIKE SCHMAUCH

Via Facebook

Are you telling me the plan to reduce driving congestion during peak ski times only focused on serving people who congest the roads during peak ski times? Diabolical!

JAKE GARN

Via Facebook

Our first world problems are insane

MARCELLMESQUITA.DJ

Via Instagram

