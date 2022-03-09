Feedback from March 3 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Help the Unsheltered

Crossroads Urban Center needs sleeping bags to distribute to our homeless friends. Mummy bags are lighter and warmer, but if you have others, that will be OK. Prices for new bags begin at about $30. Pick up of the donated bags can be arranged.

DIANA LEE HIRSCHI

Salt Lake City

"Slava Ukraini!" March 3 Private Eye

When did City Weekly become a bunch of war-mongering, tyranny-loving bootlickers? Maybe that's why you're fading away into obscurity.

COMRADEWARNER

Via Instagram

"Port 2.0" March 2 News (Online)

Not a fan of this bill HB443. The polluting inland port needs to be dead in the water, for good. Lobbyists are controlling it, and greedy GOP legislators continue to support them. The inland port will become a money-sucking swamp, like the new prison, which is millions of dollars over-budget and four years late!

MARCIA GERRARD WALKE

Via Facebook

Social Scene

Editor's note: We asked readers to share their highlights (yea or nay) from the recently completed 2022 Utah legislative session on Twitter. Here's what we heard.

Not a specific moment, but a theme: The intentional erosion of municipal and county legislative/executive authority and the growth of state-legislative authority, which has pushed or was passed with the petty intent of harming the economy of progressive-aligned localities and hindering progressive policy reform.

ALEX CRAGUN

@alexcragun

Stopping HB127 [which would have prohibited physicians from performing transgender procedures on minors] from getting a committee hearing was a big win! Even having the debate publicly about banning trans kids from gender-affirming care is harmful, and I am so glad we stopped that one in its tracks—at least for this year.

STACY STANFORD

@stacykstanford

The continued consolidation of power and expanded disregard for the will of the voters is a definite "nay."

SAWYER PANGBORN

@spangborn

The "Animal Enterprise" pre-emption bill HB476 is one of the most impactful bills that no one is talking about. It would have banned city/county governments from regulating "animal enterprises." It was opposed by numerous animal rights groups.

JEREMY BECKHAM

@jeremybeckham

The grocery tax is gross, like the property tax for seniors. Death to the death penalty and let former felons mail in their ballots with the rest of us. School curriculum and choice should not be micromanaged by the Legislature. Rock the gig economy.

KNUT LINDSLEY

@knutacious

