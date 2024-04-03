Feedback from March 28 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Spring Cleaning

For many, Easter is a time of renewal and rebirth, bringing springtime festivities and chocolate eggs. In celebrating the resurrection of hope and life, we are reminded of the importance of preserving our planet for future generations.

Just as Easter symbolizes new beginnings, sustainable energy sources represent a fresh start for our environment. There are many energetic individuals working on innovative ways to embrace clean energy, enabling us to power our lives without relying on fossil fuels.

These entrepreneurs have given us electric vehicles, trucks, bicycles and scooters; solar panels; wind turbines cleverly designed to blend into landscapes; and home and utility-scale battery storage. Thanks to their efforts, the technology needed to transition away from fossil fuels already exists. Rapid and widespread adoption of these groundbreaking innovations is achievable through a carbon fee and cashback policy, or the Energy Innovation Act.

With a carbon cashback, corporate polluters pay a fee on their carbon pollution for the damage to our environment. The money is sent back to Americans as a monthly payment that goes into the pockets of millions of hard-working families.

This Easter season, reach out to Sens. Romney and Lee and Reps. Curtis, Moore, Maloy and Owens to urge their support for the Energy Innovation Act, legislation that's already introduced in Congress. Together, let's get going into a pollution-free, livable world!

KAREN JACKSON

Millcreek

"14 More Assists," March 28 Private Eye

The military is now reimbursing/changing discharges for members who declined the vaccine because there isn't science on the effectiveness of them, and the discharges were erroneous.

Have you seen the military's recruitment shortfalls and manning problems right now? The Army is offering to reinstate retirees, the same people they forced out for not getting the COVID shots.

The vaccine is not required to serve now. The quiet step back is loud if you listen and look. COVID vaccines were horribly rushed. I support [John] Stockton over this viewpoint. [The Private Eye] viewpoint is very biased. I'm disappointed.

TRENTNORT

Via Instagram

After all these years of "Stockton-to-Malone," why can't they just fade away?

I was never a Jazz fan from the start, and, at work, I always bet against them. That pissed everyone off in the office, but they never won the big gold ring, and I just kept betting against them and winning.

All those years and untold billions of dollars split up with thousands of folks by now. How many times did any of these people drive by a buckled sidewalk like the one on West Temple that recently killed a mother of five children?

They could make one call, and it would have been fixed.

Mo' money, mo' problems—because if they paid to fix it, then someone else will want something, too!

If you're given much, then give back much. Lots of millionaires in Salt Lake City. Maybe next time, they won't just pass their riches to each other. But don't bet on it.

Wally Harper

Salt Lake City

Care to sound off on a feature in our pages or about a local concern? Write to comments@cityweekly.net or post your thoughts on our social media. We want to hear from you!